Modified 2014 Honda CB1100 Will Fill Your Soul With Joy at No Reserve

You might be surprised to discover that you’d only need a little over four grand to best the top bidder; for now, that is. 34 photos



The bike is put in motion thanks to a twin-cooled DOHC inline-four powerplant, with four valves per cylinder and a gargantuan displacement of 1,140cc. This feral piece of Japanese machinery is coupled with a six-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop by means of an O-ring chain. At around 7,500 rpm, the engine is good for up to 88 untamed horses, while a peak torque output of 68 pound-feet (93 Nm) will be generated at 5,000 revs.



In the end, the mill’s force translates to a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). Right, let’s be a little more specific here; this particular



The latter flaunts a single CRG bar-end mirror, as well as brown leather grips that look a lot classier than CB1100’s original items. Additionally, the 1,140cc behemoth exhales through a four-into-one exhaust system, which is topped with a premium Akrapovic muffler. The most delightful part of this ordeal is that Honda’s samurai could be yours at no reserve.



As you’re reading this, the creature is going under the hammer on Most nameplates we’ve seen throughout motorcycling history don’t even hold a candle to the legendary CB. When Honda ’s CB750 debuted back in 1969, this event literally marked the dawn of a new era, so it makes perfect sense for gearheads to cherish these machines as if they’re relics. Although the classics tend to be the center of attention, modern iterations like the 2014 MY CB1100 featured above are also pretty intriguing.The bike is put in motion thanks to a twin-cooledinline-four powerplant, with four valves per cylinder and a gargantuan displacement of 1,140cc. This feral piece of Japanese machinery is coupled with a six-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop by means of an O-ring chain. At around 7,500 rpm, the engine is good for up to 88 untamed horses, while a peak torque output of 68 pound-feet (93 Nm) will be generated at 5,000 revs.In the end, the mill’s force translates to a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). Right, let’s be a little more specific here; this particular CB1100 carries an array of aftermarket components, giving it a personality of its own. These include a new two-up saddle, a rear fender eliminator kit with integrated taillights and a Renthal handlebar.The latter flaunts a single CRG bar-end mirror, as well as brown leather grips that look a lot classier than CB1100’s original items. Additionally, the 1,140cc behemoth exhales through a four-into-one exhaust system, which is topped with a premium Akrapovic muffler. The most delightful part of this ordeal is that Honda’s samurai could be yours at no reserve.As you’re reading this, the creature is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer with as little as 3,500 miles (5,600 km) on the odometer. For now, the top bid is placed at $4,100, and you’ve got until tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, August 18) to submit yours. We think you’d definitely look the part riding atop this two-wheeled monstrosity!

