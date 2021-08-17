Honda CB500 “Tribute” Is an Aptly Named Restomod Honoring the Good Old Days

Portugal's Ton-Up Garage is one of those enterprises that won’t be taking any shortcuts when it comes to building a stunning machine. The workshop first saw the light of day back in 2010, when co-founders Pedro Oliveira and Daniel Cabral joined forces under one banner, creating what would go on to become one of the Iberian Peninsula's most reputed motorcycle customization meccas.
As such, their vision began to materialize in the city of Porto, where the duo still operates today. Over the years, the autoevolution pages were honored with the presence of numerous entities bred on Ton-Up's premises, including a flat tracker-style Kawasaki W650 and a Triumph Scrambler that goes by the name of “Crane,” to name but a couple.
However, a fair chunk of time has elapsed since we last visited their portfolio, so let’s dive in for a thorough examination of what these folks call the “Tribute” – a Honda CB500 Four restomod that redefines old-school cool. Now, anyone who’s well versed in moto lore will already know just how important the introduction of the CB lineup was to the industry.
Honda’s competitors knew they had to raise the bar in order to keep up, so an age of unprecedented innovation started to unravel.
With that being said, CB750’s 498cc sibling is no damn toy, either. Thus, we applaud the Ton-Up pros for retaining some of its quintessential characteristics, such as the unmistakable fuel tank and bulky side panels. To kick things off, they transplanted a 2002 MY Yamaha R1’s inverted forks and front brake discs onto the CB500. One of the rotors had been installed up front, while the other replaces the donor’s outdated rear drum module for good measure.
Rear suspension duties are now handled by a single shock absorber and a Yamaha FZR400R’s repurposed swingarm. After they’ve topped it all off with a fresh solo saddle, Daniel and Pedro went about refurbishing the bike’s four-cylinder powerplant inside out. Moreover, the engine received aftermarket pod filters and a bespoke four-into-four exhaust system that resembles the factory unit.
A 7-inch headlight can be seen taking pride of place up front, along with a pair of stealthy clip-ons, bar-end blinkers and a Chronoclassic gauge from Motogadget’s inventory. For a meaner riding posture, the handlebars are joined by rear-mounted foot pegs on the flanks. Lastly, the Portuguese specialists enveloped the Tribute in a handsome color scheme that draws inspiration from CB500’s original paintwork.
