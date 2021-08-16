RiMS Racing New Trailers Showcase Some of the Game’s Bikes Ahead of Launch

We are just a few days away from the launch of one of the most advanced motorbike simulators in the gaming industry, RiMS Racing, and the team behind the upcoming title released several trailers that spotlight five of the motorbikes that you will be able to ride: MV Augusta F4 RC, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, Honda CBR1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4 R, and Aprilia RSV4.
In RiMS Racing, you’ll be able to right the world’s eight most powerful European and Japanese motorbikes. We have already mentioned five of them, so the other three are the BMW M 1000 RR, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R, and the Yamaha YZF-R1.
Each of these two-minute videos lets you learn a little bit about these motorbikes so that you know what to expect when RiMS Racing drops later this week.
What makes RiMS Racing stand out from other motorbike simulator is the level of accuracy and details provided by the mechanics management and MSC matched by the realistic motorbike physics.
During training sessions, players can customize their bikes by changing just about any component to fine tune the way the vehicle performs on the track. Traction, angle, braking, torque, trajectory, speed, all these factors must be considered before every official race. This is one of the games that focuses heavily on customization, so you’ll have to make sure you have everything set before a race.
RiMS Racing let you race on 10 faithfully recreated official circuits, including Silverstone, Laguna Seca, Suzuka, Nurburgring, and Paul Ricard. Or you can choose to take your bike on one of the five roads in the gorgeous landscapes of the United States, Norway, Australia, Spain and Italy, which have been recreated to offer a suitable experience for two wheels vehicles.
Fans of the genre will be able to pick up RiMS Racing starting August 19 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).
