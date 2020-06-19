Life-Size LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R Shows Up on Modena Track in Surprise Outing

3 LEGO Cybertruck Could Easily Be Mistaken for the Real Thing

On June 1, as the perfect way to celebrate Children’s Day, LEGO launched the plastic brick Ducati Panigale V4 R. It is the first-ever Ducati to be used by the toymaker for one of its Technic products, and it currently sells for $69,99. 21 photos



The build is the work of a LEGO addict by the name



The Ducati build is described by the artist as being the most challenging he ever worked on. He says the motorcycle has been build and disassembled eight times before he got it right, and keep in mind he’s done so with enough bricks to fill a swimming pool.



Once he sorted out what went wrong all those times, Zangelmi finished his work. The end product weighs according to Ducati 150 kg (331 pounds), it required 400 hours of work, and was completed without the use of CAD software. Also, nothing but the natural attraction between the Danish bricks is holding the thing together, as no glue was used in the process.



“Taking part in this LEGO Italia and Ducati project was the most exciting professional challenge I have ever faced,” Zangelmi said in a statement.



Editor's note: The attached press release was originally in Italian, translated to English with Google Translate. The attached press release was originally in Italian, translated to English with Google Translate.

