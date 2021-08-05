RiMS Racing Video Reveals Footage from the Iconic Million Dollar Highway

RiMS Racing, one of the most realistic motorbike simulation game, is getting a new trailer ahead of its August 19 release. The new gameplay video reveals footage of a race along the iconic Million Dollar Highway, an extremely difficult American track.
Located in the middle of the Colorado Rockies, the Million Dollar Highway is a 520 km (323 miles) route packed with tight turns and climbs over 3,000 metres (1.86 miles) between drops and mountain plateaus. The difficult track will certainly be a challenge even for the most experienced bikers (both in-game and in real-life).
Alongside the new gameplay video, developer RaceWard Studio revealed a ton of new information about the game's rich details. To create such a realistic experience, RaceWard Studios approached two important companies that are making parts for motorbikes: Pirelli and Brembo. In fact, the studio’s designers were so thorough in their attempt to faithfully recreate the motorbikes in the game that they have asked manufacturers for CAD files of their products to analyze them.
RiMS Racing features eight motorbikes that can be customized with more than 500 spare parts from official brands. And since developers collaborate with Pirelli, gamers will have access to the brand’s products including the new Diablo Rosso IV, its hottest supersport tyre for road use.
One of the key features of the game is called Motorbike Mechanics and allows players to experiment, and reproduce on their bikes, the actual process of component replacement. Players will have to get into symbiosis with their bikes, understand its behavior on track, and in Motorbike Mechanic phases decide which are the characteristics they want to keep or change.
Judging from what developers are telling us, RiMS Racing feels like a very advanced motorbike simulator. We’ll find out in just a few weeks since RiMS Racing is set for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 19.
