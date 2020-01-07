Take Your Bike to the Next Level with the Insanely Cool MotoProWorks Decal Kits

Ever felt that your bike could look so much better if you could just change its attire by means of decals? Well, thankfully we have yet another option for you, in the shape of MotoProWorks’ recent additions. And if you’re a KTM or Husqvarna guy, you should know their decals are factory-sanctioned, too.
There are some pretty cool-looking bikes rolling out the factory doors, but nothing beats a custom design when it comes to the paint job or decals. And that’s because factories produce large runs and can’t spend that much money on stocking immense volumes of spares in each trim.
Thankfully, you can add the much-desired cool points to your ride with MotoProWorks’ hundreds of designs perfectly crafted to match your machine. The company seems to specialize in off-road, adventure and supermoto models, but after all, those are the most suitable bikes for a flashy makeover.
The KTM and Husky decals are official ones, approved by the two makers, and this guarantees both the fit and the quality. The most complex sets consist of around 50 individual pieces and you can choose between glossy and matte finishes.
MotoProWorks even has fluorescent accents for those who want to take customizing to the next level. Matching rim stripes and swingarm decals are also on the menu, in a bevy of colors and designs for the ultimate look. And we should also mention that owners of touring motorbikes can also install decals specially created for their side and top cases.
Be it a spin off the classic liveries, sober, menacing or wild color schemes, race numbers and country flags, these decal sets are most likely to cover all the bases. And of course, MotoProWorks will also work with customers to manufacture decals based on their own ideas.
So far, MotoProWorks has graphic kits for KTM, Husqvarna, Husaberg, Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki and Yamaha, most likely to expand their line-up to more types of bikes. Prices range between 50€ and 279€, depending on how much you’re willing to change your ride’s looks.
