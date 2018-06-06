autoevolution
 

Paul Teutul Sr. Unveils Custom Spartan Chopper

6 Jun 2018, 6:50 UTC ·
by
The world’s favorite motorcycle build show of the 2000s is back on TV and, as usual, the Teutuls seem to mean business.
The first episode of the new series aired on the Discovery Channel last weekend, and at about the same time Orange County Choppers already stole the spotlight.

During last weekend’s Spartan’s Tri-State New York Sprint race in Tuxedo, NY, Paul Teutul Sr. and his son Mikey Teutul unveiled a custom Spartan motorcycle built to benefit the OSCAR MIKE Foundation, an organization who is helping injured veterans.

The bike, which is said to be worth $150,000, will be shown on the Discovery show on July 2nd. Until then, not many details about it are available, apart from what can be seen and heard in the video below.

“Orange County Choppers makes the most badass custom bikes around, and Spartan produces the most badass endurance events, so the partnership is a total fit,” said in a statement Paul Teutul Sr.

“We’re proud of our work on the Spartan chopper and touched by the company’s goal to raise money for injured military veterans.”

Should things go well with the apparent reconciliation between the two Pauls, we’re likely to see much more exciting custom motorcycles this year.

American Chopper went dark in 2012, despite its immense success. The reason for the show’s cancelation was the continuous feud between Paul Jr. and his father.

The popularity of the show spawned several other related businesses to pop up. Two video games based on the Orange County Chopper hit were released.

The first episode of the new series centered on the two Pauls getting back together in what appears to be an honest and heartfelt reconciliation. Jr. said he hopes both of them can make up for the lost time and have fun while enjoying each other’s company.

We’ll see how long this lasts.

