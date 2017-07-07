autoevolution

BMW Motorrad Spezial Division Will Create Special Bikes From Now On

With the launch of the R nineT, BMW Motorrad acknowledged the trend towards individualization, offering the model with many plug-n-play optional parts to let buyers create their own version. That was just the beginning of the company’s customization era, as it now presents BMW Motorrad Spezial, its own ex-works division.
BMW Motorrad Spezial will offer distinctive-design, performance-enhancing, and exclusive customization options ex-works. Highest-grade materials, genuine surfaces, skilled craftsmanship and the love of detail are what define the company’s new division as well as the harmonious integration of all parts into the overall design of the motorcycle. Starting with the Touring and Heritage models, the Spezial range will be continuously expanded.

When a customer wants to get creative with his purchase, he/she has two options. On one hand, he/she can equip the bike directly with ex-works parts already offered by Spezial. On the other hand, this can also be done by choosing special accessories from a “Spezial World” in the future where all his/her demands will be met.

The extra equipment and accessories will be listed on the vehicle invoice when ordered and thus are fully covered by the warranty and can be financed together with the motorcycle saving the customer additional cost and time.

Additionally, the German motorcycle maker is introducing a new generation BMW Motorrad Configurator. For the first time, a large section of the special accessories range will be fully included in the digital presentation for the R nineT models along with the full range of ex-works equipment.

This way, the customer can configure his personal BMW bike with all the special equipment/Spezial parts before it is manufactured and also see how the machine will look when it gets delivered.

The BMW Motorrad Spezial program will start this August and will be available for the Touring and Heritage models, with more to be added in the future.
