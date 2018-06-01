Custom BMW R1200R Spitfire is a Nod to the Iconic Fighter Plane

The Supermarine Spitfire is perhaps the most famous and recognizable war plane the Allies had during World War II. To this day, 80 years after first entering service with 19 Squadron of the Royal Air Force, it is still a source of inspiration for the creators of various items.

6 photos



Built by VTR Customs with the help of Dutch watchmaker TW Steel, the Spitfire is based on a BMW Motorrad



The most striking changes were however done to the bike’s outer hull. Using raw metal, hammers and no computers for the design, VTR managed to mold a handcrafted body to resemble the iconic fighter.



“We faced many challenges we have never thought of,” said VTR in a statement.



“We love what we do though, and this touches our hearts, taking something iconic and bringing it into the future. The fact it’s building towards a race ready bike is something we are used to as racers, but making Spitfire race ready is another step.”



The motorcycle was taken for a spin this week, ridden by VTR factory pilot Amelie Mooseder. You can see the bike in action in the video below.



Unfortunately, there is no word on the performances of the motorcycle, nor are any details available on whether more than one would ever get made.



Being a collaboration between several companies, the BMW Spitfire is accompanied by a



