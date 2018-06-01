autoevolution
 

Custom BMW R1200R Spitfire is a Nod to the Iconic Fighter Plane

1 Jun 2018, 11:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The Supermarine Spitfire is perhaps the most famous and recognizable war plane the Allies had during World War II. To this day, 80 years after first entering service with 19 Squadron of the Royal Air Force, it is still a source of inspiration for the creators of various items.
6 photos
BMW SpitfireBMW SpitfireBMW SpitfireBMW SpitfireBMW Spitfire
Custom bike builders take a particular interest in airplanes in general and in the Spitfire in particular. The latest such nod to the plane that saved Britain back in the day comes from Switzerland and is called simply that: Spitfire.

Built by VTR Customs with the help of Dutch watchmaker TW Steel, the Spitfire is based on a BMW Motorrad R1200R. The original bike has been extensively modified, including by extending the front end by 20 cm (7.8 inches).

The most striking changes were however done to the bike’s outer hull. Using raw metal, hammers and no computers for the design, VTR managed to mold a handcrafted body to resemble the iconic fighter.

“We faced many challenges we have never thought of,” said VTR in a statement.

“We love what we do though, and this touches our hearts, taking something iconic and bringing it into the future. The fact it’s building towards a race ready bike is something we are used to as racers, but making Spitfire race ready is another step.”

The motorcycle was taken for a spin this week, ridden by VTR factory pilot Amelie Mooseder. You can see the bike in action in the video below.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the performances of the motorcycle, nor are any details available on whether more than one would ever get made.

Being a collaboration between several companies, the BMW Spitfire is accompanied by a TW Steel timepiece. Part of the ACE Spitfire series, the watch comes with a Swiss Sellita SW510 automatic chronograph movement adorned with 27 jewels.

BMW Motorrad Spitfire motorcycle custom motorcycle
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Latest car models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 