2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 Breaks Cover as $9,000 Piece of New Japanese Supersport

For decades now, fans of Yamaha motorcycles treated themselves to a special range of bikes the Japanese company likes to call Supersport. The current lineup, comprising some five models, just got its sixth member this week. 31 photos







Inside the frame sits a 689cc four-stroke, in-line two-cylinder engine running forged aluminum pistons and linked to a 6-speed transmission with multi-plate wet clutch. We have not been given the exact performance figures for the powerplant.



The frame and engine are supported by a 41-mm front fork with optimized spring rate. The fork is adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression. Stopping power is ensured by



The 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 also features a new full LCD instrument panel and larger display areas for the clock, gear, trip meter, and tachometer. There are new handlebar switches that allow the rider to control and select the features of the bike better.



Yamaha says the new R7 should be available in American showrooms in June in two colors, Team Yamaha Blue and Performance Black. The starting price has been set at $8,999, and the Japanese bike maker is already accepting reservations for the model. If you plan on getting yourself one, you can let Yamaha know



