Sebastian Vettel Picks Litter After British GP, Lucky Fans Rejoice

Sebastian Vettel did not finish the race this weekend at the 2021 British GP, but that did not stop the four-time Formula 1 World Champion from doing wholesome work after he went to the pits. This time, Vettel collected trash left behind by the spectators in the grandstands at Silverstone.
While the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team did not brag about the hours spent by Vettel cleaning up the grandstands with fans, some of the people who decided to volunteer to clean up after everybody else got to meet Sebastian Vettel, and one of them tweeted a selfie with the champ, along with a picture of their reusable water bottle signed by Vettel.
According to CarlySV5 on Twitter, Vettel spent three hours clearing up garbage from the grandstands at Silverstone. This is not Vettel's first time as a volunteer, as the German racing driver helped a primary school in Austria build a bee hotel when he visited the country for the Austrian GP. Of course, there are other occasions where Vettel worked as a volunteer, but this is the most recent we can think of.
With that said, we hope that spectators at future F1 races will think about what Vettel did after the British GP and take their trash with them to the nearest appropriate container. We do not know about you, but we would definitely feel bad that a four-time Formula 1 World Champion decided to step in and clean up the mess we left behind.
So, the moral of this story is to bring a small bag with you whenever you attend a sporting event and place all the water bottles, juice containers, sandwich bags, and whatever else you enjoyed while watching said event into the aforementioned bag, then discard those items in the dedicated containers at the venue.
It is that easy, isn't it? This neat trick also works at the movie theater and anywhere else.
Seb you are incredible! I’m so proud to support you. It was amazing to be apart of the litter pick in the grandstands with you for the past 3 hours… I’ll be forever grateful for the man you are! What an inspiring experience ???????? pic.twitter.com/EC088dGluq— Carly (@CarlySV5) July 18, 2021