RiMS Racing Gameplay Trailer Shows Moto Simulation That’ll Blow Your Mind

And the very first gameplay trailer published this weekend confirms RiMS Racing will be a truly exciting title for all moto fans, especially thanks to the attention to detail that the creators seem to be paying.The trailer showcases the Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory, with Nacon reminding gamers they would be able to configure no less than 500 different official components in order to customize the performance of every bike.The official description on Steam has also been updated to confirm that at least eight European and Japanese motorbikes would be part of the game, namely the Ducati Panigale V4 R, MV Agusta F4 RC, Aprilia RSV4, BMW M 1000 RR, Suzuki GSX-R1000R, Honda CBR1000RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, and Yamaha YZF-R1.Furthermore, several iconic circuits would also be part of RiMS Racing, including Silverstone , Laguna Seca, Suzuka, Nürburgring, and Paul Ricard, while dedicated road routes would also be offered with the United States, Norway, Australia, Spain, and Italy to be the five regions supported by the game.While this new title is supposed to put gamers in control of their bikes, RiMS Racing will also include an advanced career and team experience. Players will therefore be allowed to decide everything for their team, including the race calendar, the R&D areas to invest in, and the way they want to improve the racing performance in the long term.RiMS Racing is projected to launch on August 19, and of course, all big gaming platforms will be supported. It’ll therefore make its debut not only on PC but also on PlayStation and Xbox , with Nacon also confirming a dedicated version of the game specifically built for the Nintendo Switch.