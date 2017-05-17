autoevolution

Silverstone F1 Circuit Signs Contract With Drone Catchers Over Fear of ISIS

 
17 May 2017, 9:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Drones used to be devices used by professional photographers and videographers to create stunning images.
Once they became mainstream, people started doing crazy things with them. The situation has concerned authorities, as drones have also become appealing to smugglers and even terrorists.

Fortunately, the world does not have a terrorist-operated drone strike in its history, but experts are concerned it might happen one day.

Formula 1’s bosses are among those who are worried that one of their events will be attacked, and the Silverstone GP is among the potential targets.

According to The Sun, the organizers of this race have decided to contract the services of a company that has supplied its security personnel with electronic jammers for drones, along with net guns.

On July 16, tens of thousands of people will be roaming on and near the track, and the patrols will be there to keep everyone safe. A specialized security company, named Drone Defense, has been contracted to prevent any harm that could be caused by a rogue drone operator.

While this story might seem like a joke that does not stir any laughs in the audience, things are dangerous, and people’s lives might be at risk. It is the job of the authorities and organizers to be sure that every visitor of the event will be safe from threats like terrorism.

Evidently, the motorsport event is not the only one where specialists like the ones described above were present. According to a report quoted by The Sun, SAS troops were in the crowds of London this Christmas as they kept a lookout for suspicious activity. Those operatives were already prepared to tackle drones, a skill that came on top of their regular training.

These days, it looks like you cannot be safe unless you lock yourself in a bunker, but that option may not bet that safe either. Therefore, the best you can do is keep your eyes open, try to avoid crowded places where you can enter without getting your bag and pockets checked, and hope for the best.
drone drones Formula 1 racing motorsport Silverstone
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78