Silverstone F1 Circuit Signs Contract With Drone Catchers Over Fear of ISIS

Drones
used to be devices used by professional photographers and videographers to create stunning images.
Once they became mainstream, people started doing crazy things with them. The situation has concerned authorities, as drones have also become appealing to smugglers and even terrorists
.
Fortunately, the world does not have a terrorist-operated drone strike in its history, but experts are concerned it might happen one day.
Formula 1
’s bosses are among those who are worried that one of their events will be attacked, and the Silverstone GP
is among the potential targets.
According to The Sun
, the organizers of this race have decided to contract the services of a company that has supplied its security personnel with electronic jammers for drones, along with net guns.
On July 16, tens of thousands of people will be roaming on and near the track, and the patrols will be there to keep everyone safe. A specialized security company, named Drone Defense, has been contracted to prevent any harm that could be caused by a rogue drone operator.
While this story might seem like a joke that does not stir any laughs in the audience, things are dangerous, and people’s lives might be at risk. It is the job of the authorities and organizers to be sure that every visitor of the event will be safe from threats like terrorism.
Evidently, the motorsport event is not the only one where specialists like the ones described above were present. According to a report quoted by The Sun, SAS troops were in the crowds of London this Christmas as they kept a lookout for suspicious activity. Those operatives were already prepared to tackle drones, a skill that came on top of their regular training.
These days, it looks like you cannot be safe unless you lock yourself in a bunker, but that option may not bet that safe either. Therefore, the best you can do is keep your eyes open, try to avoid crowded places where you can enter without getting your bag and pockets checked, and hope for the best.