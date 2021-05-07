El Solitario’s 148-HP Yamaha XJR1300 “Big Bad Wolf” Hunts the Yard Built Podium

As time went by, we’ve featured several pieces of two-wheeled artwork built for the Japanese manufacturer’s contest, but few manage to look as spectacular as the machine we’re going to be analyzing today. Ladies and gents, behold the “Big Bad Wolf” - a Spanish workshop’s idea of bespoke wizardry.
To be exact, this surreal entity is the result of a collaboration between El Solitario and the ambitious aftermarket artists over at Madrid’s Classic Co. These enterprises are two of Spain’s go-to places when it comes down to honoring your mechanical companion with a distinct personality of its own. The former deals with just about anything from retailing casual apparel to full-blown custom undertakings, while the latter specializes in modifying Moto Guzzis of all shapes and sizes.
The donor for this exceptional venture was a 2015 model from Yamaha’s feral XJR1300 range. It is put in motion by an air-cooled DOHC inline-four powerplant that packs sixteen valves and an astronomical displacement of 1,251cc. This untamed monstrosity is perfectly capable of producing up to 97 bhp and 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of brutal twist at optimal rpm. The engine feeds its wicked force to a five-speed transmission, which hands it over to the rear wheel via a chain final drive.
beast morphed into El Solitario’s Big Bad Wolf, shall we?
For starters, the inline-four mill has been subjected to a comprehensive makeover, receiving a state-of-the-art Dynatek ignition setup and premium Lectron carburetors with 42 mm (1.65 inches) throttle bodies. Furthermore, the cylinders and crankshaft were tweaked to bring about ample performance, while its compression ratio was increased to 10.7:1. This whole shebang translates to a staggering 148 horses at the rear wheel, which is truly mind-blowing, if you ask me!
As soon as the new powertrain were in place, Mauro Abadini of Classic Co. took over. He proceeded to fabricate a slim carbon fiber tail section, as well as a one-off belly pan that does a great job at looking the business. Next, Britain’s Dymag was tasked with supplying a gorgeous pair of five-spoke carbon wheels, which reduce the Wolf’s unsprung weight by a significant margin.
XJR’s standard suspension units were discarded to make room for higher-spec alternatives that hail from K-Tech Suspension and Novatech. The creature has been rewired using a Motogadget m-Unit, which sends power to dual PIAA headlights and fresh turn signals. To be frank, the list of thoughtful modifications is genuinely huge, but we’ll wrap things up by mentioning the otherworldly paint scheme enveloping the Big Bad Wolf from head to toe. It is the work of a gifted London-based artist that goes by the name of Death Spray Custom.
