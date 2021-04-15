New Motorcycle Racing Game Announced with Impressive Mechanics Management

The Hamyak Is a Mono-Tracked, Cute Little Monster ATV

A day after officially announcing WRC 10 , the people over at Nacon have returned with another surprising revealing. 1 photo



But what’s really impressive about this new moto racing simulator is the attention to detail that publisher Nacon and developer Raceward Studio are promising.



According to the official description of the game on



“With a mechanics management system never before seen in a motorbike simulation, you can dismantle all your bike’s parts to maintain them after each race or to upgrade them and boost your performance. You will become familiar with every last screw in your motorbike. Browse a catalogue of over 500 official spare parts from the biggest names in the industry along with over 200 official equipment items to personalize your rider!” Nacon says.



Needless to say, several popular bike models will obviously be included, such as Ducati Panigale V4 R, MV Agusta F4 RC,



The most iconic circuits, including Silverstone, Suzuka, and Laguna Seca, will also be there, and so will be road routes in the United States, Spain, Italy, and other locations.



The game will come with several playing modes, including a career mode for managing a full team, the calendar, and bike upgrades, with full control over the racing performance and impressive attention to detail, including data like brake disc temperature, tire compound and pressure, and electronic settings.



The first trailer of the game, which unfortunately does not reveal the actual gameplay, is embedded below.



