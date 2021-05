“Mondego” Is How a Moto Guzzi V65 Lario Looks in Bespoke Cafe Racer Form

Tricana Motorcycles was founded back in 2011 near the Swiss town of Montreux. Besides retailing MV Agusta’s two-wheeled marvels, these folks also specialize in full-blown custom undertakings, among which you’ll find a 1989 Moto Guzzi V65 Lario that’s been transformed into a unique cafe racer-style superstar. Before we proceed with a quick analysis of this beauty (dubbed “ Mondego ”), we’ll take a minute to examine the donor’s powertrain characteristics.The ‘89 MY V65 Lario comes equipped with a 90-degree 643cc V-twin powerplant that boasts two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 10.3:1. At approximately 7,800 rpm, this bad boy is good for up to 60 hp, along with 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) of twist at 6,000 revs. A five-speed transmission is tasked with carrying the engine’s force to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive.This state of affairs enables the Guzzi to cover the quarter-mile distance in 13.1 seconds at 100 mph (160 kph). As to Tricana’s bespoke showstopper, the customization process began with the removal of the standard 16-inch hoops. In their stead, Switzerland’s experts went about installing a pair of laced Akront wheels from Morad’s range, with a diameter of 19 inches up front and 18 inches on the other end. The rims are hugged firmly by top-grade Michelin Pilot Active tires.At the rear, you will find a vintage Guzzi’s drum brake module, while the bike’s front end wears a classic Triumph’s wheel hub and drum setup. The original forks have been retained, but the rear suspension setup received twin Bitubo shock absorbers to achieve a significant handling improvement. Lario ’s V-twin mill inhales with ease thanks to free-flowing air filters and re-tuned carbs.On the opposite end of the combustion cycle, we spot a titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic’s beloved inventory. As soon as the performance upgrades have been applied, the team undertook the laborious task of crafting a sexy fuel tank and a one-off tail unit to replace the stock bodywork.The new outfit was painstakingly manufactured using two fiberglass layers and a single layer of carbon fiber. Last but not least, a timeless British Racing Green paint scheme cand be seen adorning the fresh attire, accompanied by yellow pinstripes.