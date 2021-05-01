2 2021 Ford Bronco Rendered as One of Many Probable SEMA Builds Hitting Las Vegas

“Mondego” Is How a Moto Guzzi V65 Lario Looks in Bespoke Cafe Racer Form

You’ll have no trouble spotting the carbon-clad bodywork, but there’s more to this thing than just entrancing cosmetic pizzazz. 10 photos



The new outfit was painstakingly manufactured using two fiberglass layers and a single layer of carbon fiber. Last but not least, a timeless British Racing Green paint scheme cand be seen adorning the fresh attire, accompanied by yellow pinstripes. Tricana Motorcycles was founded back in 2011 near the Swiss town of Montreux. Besides retailing MV Agusta’s two-wheeled marvels, these folks also specialize in full-blown custom undertakings, among which you’ll find a 1989 Moto Guzzi V65 Lario that’s been transformed into a unique cafe racer-style superstar. Before we proceed with a quick analysis of this beauty (dubbed “ Mondego ”), we’ll take a minute to examine the donor’s powertrain characteristics.The ‘89 MY V65 Lario comes equipped with a 90-degree 643cc V-twin powerplant that boasts two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 10.3:1. At approximately 7,800 rpm, this bad boy is good for up to 60 hp, along with 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) of twist at 6,000 revs. A five-speed transmission is tasked with carrying the engine’s force to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive.This state of affairs enables the Guzzi to cover the quarter-mile distance in 13.1 seconds at 100 mph (160 kph). As to Tricana’s bespoke showstopper, the customization process began with the removal of the standard 16-inch hoops. In their stead, Switzerland’s experts went about installing a pair of laced Akront wheels from Morad’s range, with a diameter of 19 inches up front and 18 inches on the other end. The rims are hugged firmly by top-grade Michelin Pilot Active tires.At the rear, you will find a vintage Guzzi’s drum brake module, while the bike’s front end wears a classic Triumph’s wheel hub and drum setup. The original forks have been retained, but the rear suspension setup received twin Bitubo shock absorbers to achieve a significant handling improvement. Lario ’s V-twin mill inhales with ease thanks to free-flowing air filters and re-tuned carbs.On the opposite end of the combustion cycle, we spot a titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic’s beloved inventory. As soon as the performance upgrades have been applied, the team undertook the laborious task of crafting a sexy fuel tank and a one-off tail unit to replace the stock bodywork.The new outfit was painstakingly manufactured using two fiberglass layers and a single layer of carbon fiber. Last but not least, a timeless British Racing Green paint scheme cand be seen adorning the fresh attire, accompanied by yellow pinstripes.