Moto Guzzi V7 Sees a Thrilling Overhaul, Morphs Into a Custom Superstar

The sinister one-off gem we’re featuring today is the work of Australian motorcycle enthusiast Brad Bennett. For this fellow, customizing two-wheelers is a hobby that fills his spare time rather than a full-time occupation, so the bike you’re looking at here was gradually pieced together over several years. At its core, this menacing piece of machinery is a 2013 Moto Guzzi V7.
From the factory, Piaggio’s mechanical showstopper is put in motion by a 90-degree V-twin powerplant that packs a displacement of 744cc. The air-cooled engine is good for 50 hp at 6,200 rpm and 43 pound-feet (58 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm. A five-speed transmission enables this force to reach the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a CA.R.C. (Compact Reactive Shaft Drive) unit. The powertrain components are nested inside a tubular steel double-cradle frame.
Suspension duties are attended to by telescopic hydraulic forks at the front and an alloy swingarm, and dual adjustable shocks at the rear. Stopping power is summoned by a 320-mm (12.6-in) stainless-steel floating rotor and a four-piston Brembo caliper up front. On the other end, a 260-mm (10.24-in) brake disc and a two-piston floating caliper from Brembo help bring the warrior to a stop.
The clip-ons are appropriately complemented by rear-mounted foot pegs at the opposite end of the machine. While we’re at the back, it’s worth noting the twin Bitubo shock absorbers, as well as a fender eliminator kit manufactured by MAS Engineering. In addition, the V7’s exhaust system has been topped with a set of premium Agostini mufflers to bring about an exhilarating soundtrack to the ride.
Now, the aforementioned modifications may sound fairly intriguing, but the most impressive highlight on this build is the retro-style full fairing installed up front. For the creation of this bespoke marvel, Brad enlisted the help of a retired fiberglass expert based in New South Wales, namely Brian Crane. As such, the project’s mastermind gained access to an enormous collection of fairing molds.
Kawasaki H1R-type module that seemed to fit the V7’s proportions like a glove. As soon as the final garment had been cast by Crane, Brad tasked DNA Customs with tweaking it to make space for the 744cc V-twin's cylinders. Last but not least, the entire structure was enveloped in a coat of ominous black paintwork from head to toe.
All things considered, the result is a delicious mixture of vintage styling and improved handling, coupled with some of the V7’s sexiest design elements, such as the gas tank and saddle. As a member of the Sydney Cafe Racers motorcycle club, we’ll bet the author behind this wonder enjoys a great deal of attention while he’s out and about on his stealthy two-wheeled predator.
