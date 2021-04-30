Officine Uragani’s Incredible “Avanzata” Boasts Buell M2 Cyclone Heritage

Pennsylvania Man Owns Over 40,000 Diecast Vehicles, Worth More Than His House

If you’re looking for someone who knows how to craft an exceptional piece of custom artwork, Officine Uragani’s Raffaele Gallo is your guy. 9 photos



Now, those of you who found the Sfida intriguing are going to adore this downright brutal M2 Cyclone. Dubbed “Avanzata,” this jaw-dropping beast was a 2000 MY variant from Buell’s vicious range in its past life. The donor in question is put in motion thanks to a Milwaukee-bred V-twin powerplant, which packs a colossal displacement of 1,203cc and four valves.



At 6,100 rpm, this air-cooled warrior will be more than happy to deliver as much as 94 hp, while a peak torque figure of 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) will be accomplished when the tachometer hits 5,600 revs. Ultimately, the oomph is handed over to a Kevlar belt drive by means of a five-speed transmission.



Gallo began by fiddling with the bike’s frame to tighten its proportions and create a level cafe racer-style bone line. As soon as the desired dimensions were achieved, the venture’s solo mastermind went about fabricating a spectacular selection of aluminum items to replace the factory bodywork. These include a four-piece front fairing and one gorgeous fuel tank, as well as a bespoke tail unit that hosts an integrated LED lighting strip.



You will come across several carbon fiber inserts, along with brushed alloy surfaces on Avanzata’s swingarm and the one-off filler cap. Oh, and don’t you even get me started on the tasteful paintwork covering this M2’s new outfit, okay? I can’t help but admire the sheer level of flawless craftmanship that’s gone into this staggering showstopper.



Performance upgrades come in the forms of fresh air filters, an ECU remap and a heat-wrapped exhaust system for the hungry V-twin. As to handling improvements, those consist of a wider rear wheel, inverted Marzocchi forks and high-grade Brembo brakes on both ends. All things considered, even perfection seems to be an attainable goal for Officine Uragani's Raffaele Gallo.