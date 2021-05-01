Airbus Challenge Entry A100 MND Is a Drone That Could Compete Against Amazon

1988 Chevrolet C/K 1500 With Vortec 6000 Swap Is One Slick Cruiser

GM introduced the fourth-generation C/K for the 1988 model year with many improvements over the Rounded Line before it. The removal of the vent windows, independent front suspension, fully-welded truck frame with a boxed section up front, and the extended cab come to mind. 31 photos



The fuel-injected engine with cast-iron heads is backed up by a column-shifting automatic transmission in the guise of the 4L60-E, the successor of the Turbo 700R4. A popular choice for many builders, the four-speed box is a darling of the Jeep community for its adaptability and durability alike.



Lowered to create the perfect stance for a street-going truck,



Straight as an arrow in every respect, the half-ton cruiser is also rocking chromed bumpers and a dual exhaust with stainless-steel tips. Open the door, and you’re welcome inside by a blue-and-gray interior with a bucket-bench combo that seats three adults with a bit of a squeeze. The upholstery looks pretty well for a truck with 90,908 miles (146,302 kilometers) on the clock, and despite its age, this particular C/K restomod boasts cruise control.



Chassis number 1GCDC14K8JZ256975 also features a tilt column, digital gauges, working A/C, and a Pioneer 1-DIN head unit with a USB slot, an AUX input, as well as Bluetooth connectivity for your phone calls and Spotify. The question is, would you pick this awesome-looking truck over a more contemporary Chevy Silverado 1500 offered at the same price tag?



