2021 Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe Earn Top Safety Pick Award Over Poor Headlights

We’ve come a very long way since the first electric headlamp was introduced as an option in the Columbia Electric Car of 1898. Still, not all headlights are created equal as far as performance is concerned.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently tested the 2021 model year Hyundai Elantra and Santa Fe, and both of them were penalized over marginal and poor headlights. The halogen projectors and LED reflectors offer inadequate visibility in many scenarios, and the low beams create excessive glare according to the Virginia-based safety organization.
The Elantra and Santa Fe can be had with good-rated LED projectors, but only as long as you’re prepared to pony up a few more hard-earned bucks for higher trim levels. If you’re more interested in crashworthiness and crash avoidance, the IIHS is much obliged to report that both vehicles are safe because Hyundai offers a lot of safety features completely as standard.
Priced from $19,650 before destination charge, the Elantra SE flaunts Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist right off the bat. The most affordable specification of the compact sedan sweetens the deal with a 147-horsepower engine that returns up to 37 mpg (6.3 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined cycle.
Customers who need even better fuel economy can pick the Elantra Hybrid for $23,550 excluding freight. 54 mpg (4.3 liters per 100 kilometers) is ridiculously good for a vehicle of this footprint, and the same can be said about the Santa Fe Hybrid’s 34 mpg (6.9 liters per 100 kilometers).
Refreshed for the 2021 model year inside and out, the mid-size crossover is also available with 2.5-liter GDI and 2.5-liter T-GDI powerplants. The five-seat brother of the Palisade is available to purchase from $27,000 before options and taxes, which is pretty good for a utility vehicle that offers 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, and 8.0-inch infotainment as standard. Those who can’t do without all-wheel drive can opt for HTRAC all-wheel drive for $1,700.
