Does the Chevy Silverado Look Better With a Ford F-150 Raptor Front End?

Here's what you get when pretty much all pickup trucks belonging to a certain segment feature similar proportions and design traits. We wouldn’t be shocked if you could move the front fascia from just about any model onto another and advertise it as the real thing.
On this occasion, though, we’re obviously dealing with a simple digital illustration, courtesy of the Superrenderscars Instagram page.
The trucks used for this little demonstration are the brand-new Ford F-150 Raptor and the current Chevrolet Silverado LT Z71 Trailboss with a Crew Cab configuration. The former’s front fascia, excluding the bumper, has been copy-pasted onto the Chevy, which also received the Raptor’s chunkier hood. Meanwhile, the Silverado got to keep its bowtie-branded wheels, as well as all exterior badging.
Again, we’re reasonably sure this could have been a Ram, GMC Sierra, or a Tundra face, and the end result would have been very similar. This is because rectangular shapes go really well together with designs that are almost entirely comprised of rectangles. In other words, the overall aesthetic isn’t impacted in the slightest.
The question now is whether or not the Silverado body actually looks better with an F-150 Raptor grille, headlights, and hood. We could argue that the “Silverado Raptor” looks a bit meaner than the regular 1500 Trailboss, but at the same time, that’s not to say the F-150 generally looks better than the Silverado.
Of course, if you like your Chevy trucks just the way they are, then you can pick up a 2021 Silverado 1500 Short Bed LT Z71 Trailboss Crew Cab 4WD from $55,290 if you also want the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine with 420 hp and 450 lb-ft (609 Nm) of torque. The 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 variant is cheaper to purchase, from $52,795, but that’s because it “only” has 355 hp and 383 lb-ft (518 Nm) of torque.
As for the 2021 F-150 Raptor, its 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 is estimated to produce 450 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque. Both this unit, as well as the Silverado’s 6.2-liter V8, should more than get the job done in any large pickup truck.
