Ford E-150 Raptor Rendering Looks Like a Forward Control Van

The Ford Raptor is a truck, but a lot of people want it to be a brand. Back when the Bronco was undergoing testing, sources talked about a Bronco Raptor model, and that just tells you dinosaurs with sharp claws and teeth are cool.
Of course, Ford doesn't have the cookie-cutter approach to making and naming cars. If this were a German brand, you'd have the Focus RS, the F-150 RS, and the Mustang RS, with S models sitting below that and fake body kits as an option for normal models.
But is it really such a good thing that Raptor models are limited to trucks? Today, we're looking at a Raptor van created by superrenderscars. Basically, it's an F-150 off-road truck with a lot more windows, a Bronco rear and the windshield pushed right next to the headlights. Obviously, this is going to be ugly to some, offensive even, but there's no denying that a Raptor van is interesting.
Obviously, the proportions are going to be quite similar to the old E-150 series of vans, to the point where it might have been better to render an XL Wagon model with the Raptor nose on top. But the artist would also have to deal with the off-road suspension, body kit, widebody fenders, and color.
As strange as this might be, the rendering is deeply rooted in reality. Perhaps due to the popularity of the Ranger Raptor, Ford put this kind of rugged grille and flares on the European Transit Trail models, which are like the van equivalent of an Audi allroad.
Also, the crazy Russian shop Ford Market has built a real Raptor van out of a salvaged E-150. It's got everything you need to look cool and even features a 6x6 drivetrain setup, like the Hennessey VelociRaptor exotic truck.
