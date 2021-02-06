2021 Ford F-150 "BroncoSaurus" Rendering Turns Raptor Truck into an SUV

Many people still believe that the body-on-frame SUV is the best for off-roading and towing. There are still plenty of old-school models on the market, recently joined by the reborn Bronco. But some might wish that the bucking 4x4 was a little closer in format to the F-150 Raptor, and not just when it comes to the engine.
Ford makes a bunch of SUVs that drive like cars. They have unibody construction, which can be better for practicality or when trying to meet those emissions targets. Even before the arrival of the Bronco, there were only defiant models, the venerable Expedition, competing against things like the Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon. There's also the Escalade-rivalling Lincoln Navigator.
As you can probably tell, every truck-like SUV is ultra-large and luxurious rather than sporty. Being more compact certainly has advantages for the Bronco, especially in tough off-roading scenarios. But this 2021 Raptor SUV created by superrenderscars proposes something else, something which looks more like the Bronco from the 1990s.
The new Raptor's face is quite simplistic compared to its predecessor, so it works quite well with the boxy body placed behind it in the rendering. We think that a full-size Bronco was potential, as not every Raptor buyer is actually a pickup truck fan.
The main revision in this rendering is the shape of the roof and the rear cargo section. As strange as turning a Raptor into an SUV might seem, there are lots of precedents. Last year, a Ford Everest SUV in Thailand got a Raptor front end conversion. And back in 2013, Hennessey made what you see here, a 600 horsepower V8 monster that reportedly cost $150,000.
We know how the tuning company likes to mess around with names. So we coined "BroncoSaurus" for this story. It's a little goofy, but it gets the message across.
