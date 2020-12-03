Dodge Challenger "Crew Cab" Is a Muscle Truck Demon

Now that the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is among us, one could argue that Mopar has satisfied enthusiasts' need to have a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI under the hood of... everything. Then again, the rendering that now adorns your screen proves there's always room for more, and you should know this digital piece is somehow connected to FCA.
For starters, we're dealing with a mechanical mélange that involves ingredients from the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Ram 1500. Out there where metal takes the place of pixels, such a build would probably involve a truck slammed to hell and back, with this sitting on the full-size wheels of the drag strip special that is the Demon.
Of course, such a Ram project should feature a Challenger front end swap. Then we have various custom elements, such as the aero-style bed cover, which sports a small spoiler at the back.
The side exhaust layout? As we mentioned back in April, when we met the first incarnation of this virtual contraption, this might just be a nod to the retired Viper.
Note that the project, which comes from digital artist Jonsibal and fellow pixel specialist Lee Shau Herng, was one of the 200 entries for the FCA Ram Sketch Challenge, an initiative that saw the automaker playing the social game well.
In fact, if you check out the comments section of the Instagram post below, which showcases this updated version, you'll find a few kind emojis from Mark Trostle, Head of Design for Ram and Mopar; together with FCA Design Boss Ralph Gilles, the executive served as a judge for the said challenge.
Speaking of comments, the two artists responsible for the work seems to have reached an agreement on Instagram, with this involving a future Regular Cab version of the pixel contraption (we can't wait to check out the two-door version).
Oh, and that monolith in the background of these images? It's a curiosity of the past few weeks, a man-made structure reminding one of alien encounters in a saga that seems to have no end.
