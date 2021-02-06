Android Auto 6.1 to Include Highly Anticipated Fix for Bug Caused by Android 11

One of the most recent problems with Android Auto concerns the wireless mode, as some users discovered that launching the app and running it without a cord is pretty much impossible in a Ford F-150.
As we’ve told you before, the whole thing seems to only affect 2021 models, with the problem first reported in January after a recent phone update.
Android 11 was believed to be the culprit, as 2021 F-150 owners said the connectivity struggles appeared only after updating their mobile devices to the latest operating system version.
And now it looks like a fix is already available, as Ford has worked around the clock to develop a patch, though for now, it’s not exactly clear when this is supposed to launch. The Google team says you should reach out to Ford for additional information on the fix, but in the meantime, the good news is Android Auto 6.1 too will include a workaround to bring things back to normal.
Android Auto 6.1 is the next version of the app, and according to Google’s typical release calendar, it should launch in the coming weeks.
“Thanks for reporting this issue. The Ford team has prepared a fix to address this issue, please contact Ford customer care for more details. In the meantime, our team has also prepared a workaround to fix this issue in an upcoming release of Android Auto app version 6.1. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto said.
Furthermore, we also have a confirmation that Android 11 is indeed the one to blame for the broken wireless mode in the 2021 F-150, so users are being told to delay the update to the new OS version until a fix lands. In other words, if you’re still running Android 10 or another version of the operating system, you’d better not install Android 11 on your device if you want to use Android Auto wirelessly in a 2021 Ford F-150.
Android 11 was believed to be the culprit, as 2021 F-150 owners said the connectivity struggles appeared only after updating their mobile devices to the latest operating system version.
And now it looks like a fix is already available, as Ford has worked around the clock to develop a patch, though for now, it’s not exactly clear when this is supposed to launch. The Google team says you should reach out to Ford for additional information on the fix, but in the meantime, the good news is Android Auto 6.1 too will include a workaround to bring things back to normal.
Android Auto 6.1 is the next version of the app, and according to Google’s typical release calendar, it should launch in the coming weeks.
“Thanks for reporting this issue. The Ford team has prepared a fix to address this issue, please contact Ford customer care for more details. In the meantime, our team has also prepared a workaround to fix this issue in an upcoming release of Android Auto app version 6.1. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto said.
Furthermore, we also have a confirmation that Android 11 is indeed the one to blame for the broken wireless mode in the 2021 F-150, so users are being told to delay the update to the new OS version until a fix lands. In other words, if you’re still running Android 10 or another version of the operating system, you’d better not install Android 11 on your device if you want to use Android Auto wirelessly in a 2021 Ford F-150.