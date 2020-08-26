Ford Employee Slip Suggests Bronco Raptor Will Launch Next Year, On Sale in 2022

IntimiSEA by Expleo Design Is the Superyacht Where the Party Never Ends

Considering the status the F-150 Raptor has inside Ford's lineup, it's only natural that people were thinking about a similar version for the Bronco even before the official launch of the all-new SUV. 17 photos



There were pretty strong rumors that the new Bronco wouldn't get it, receiving a more hardcore off-road-oriented version called the Warthog. Recent developments, however, suggest that may not be the case. The ever-observing people at



The person's name was obviously left out of the report, but we do get to see they've been working for the Blue Oval for 28 years, currently employed as an EDS Engineer. EDS stands for Electrical Distribution System which is basically all the wiring we don't get to see but that plays such a major role in the way a vehicle functions these days.



Among the projects this person reports working on is the 2023



The timeline for the reveal should be as follows: an official unveiling late next year, followed by the commencement of sales sometime during 2022 as a MY2023. The real question on everyone's minds right now is what will reside under the hood of the Bronco Raptor? Will it be the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with 450 hp the The Raptor treatment means taking a rugged car and making it even more robust while adding tons of power in the process. What's not to like about that? To top it all off, it also makes the subject look a lot tougher, meaning there's absolutely no reason why you wouldn't prefer the Raptor version to any other apart from the price.There were pretty strong rumors that the new Bronco wouldn't get it, receiving a more hardcore off-road-oriented version called the Warthog. Recent developments, however, suggest that may not be the case. The ever-observing people at Bronco6g.com spotted a mention of the Ford Bronco Raptor on the LinkedIn page of a veteran Ford engineer.The person's name was obviously left out of the report, but we do get to see they've been working for the Blue Oval for 28 years, currently employed as an EDS Engineer. EDS stands for Electrical Distribution System which is basically all the wiring we don't get to see but that plays such a major role in the way a vehicle functions these days.Among the projects this person reports working on is the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor . The mention has been redacted since, but the screenshot captured before that happened will live on forever, and with it, everyone's hopes that they'll get to see - and some actually buy - an even cooler version of the already cool Ford Bronco.The timeline for the reveal should be as follows: an official unveiling late next year, followed by the commencement of sales sometime during 2022 as a MY2023. The real question on everyone's minds right now is what will reside under the hood of the Bronco Raptor? Will it be the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with 450 hp the F-150 Raptor currently has, or will it jump straight to the V8 that's rumored to debut on the MY2022 version of the blue pickup truck, in response to RAM's 1500 TRX ? Let's hope another Ford employee is nice enough to post that on their LinkedIn page.