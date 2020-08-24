Choose Your Favorite 2021 Ford Bronco Color on the 4-Door Fishing Guide Concept

A Blue Oval model that has been around for 55 years - almost as long as the most famous of them all (aka the Ford Mustang). Well, that model can only be the recently revived Bronco, right?! Of course, and the hype surrounding it is so real even the well-known Adobe Photoshop has gone into overdrive just to try and keep pace with all the imaginative renditions of the new family of off-roaders.

25 photos