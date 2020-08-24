Choose Your Favorite 2021 Ford Bronco Color on the 4-Door Fishing Guide Concept

A Blue Oval model that has been around for 55 years - almost as long as the most famous of them all (aka the Ford Mustang). Well, that model can only be the recently revived Bronco, right?! Of course, and the hype surrounding it is so real even the well-known Adobe Photoshop has gone into overdrive just to try and keep pace with all the imaginative renditions of the new family of off-roaders.
The latest turn of CGI events surrounding the soon to become timeless 2021 Ford Bronco has combined features both in and out of production. To be more precise, user Broncie from the Bronco6g forum has decided to flex his skills by mixing and matching the official color palette with the new Fishing Guide Concept.
We have seen another trendy work from Broncie previously – though on that occasion he used the regular 2021 2-door Ford Bronco as a template. This time around he opted for one of the four prototypes premiered by the Blue Oval as a tribute to its five and a half decades of existence.
That one was a 4-door Outer Banks Bronco transformed with accessories and optional elements from the extensive Ford Catalogue into a professional fishing expedition partner. Its intended use case is obvious when taking into account the set of fishing rods plastered on top of the hood, right?!
Well, personalization is particularly important these days, so no wonder the renderings with the Fishing Guide concept posing as a model for the official Ford shades garnered a lot of attention. There is also a secret to success – your Photoshop work is never done on a Ford Bronco unless you also reveal the looks of the white tops.
And this is exactly what happened here, with the 4-door Outer Banks Fishing Guide prototype rendered in the official colors both with the standard black top and the elegant white options. Because everyone seemed to take sides, our personal favorites are the Rapid Red / Black Top and the Area 51 / White Top options.
