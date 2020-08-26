CarPlay Crashing After Recent iPhone Update, Fix Possibly Being Tested

This 1973 Pontiac Barn Find Could Look Glorious After a Good Bath

While everybody is waiting for Apple to give the green light to iOS 14, the iPhone software update that brings so many CarPlay goodies, including wallpapers, some are struggling with the current version of the operating system. 6 photos



At this point, the issue doesn’t seem to be very widespread, and I’m seeing occasional reports of the random disconnecting on various forums, including on Apple’s support page



In all cases, however, CarPlay just crashes at a random moment after previously running correctly, and for now, it’s not yet clear what’s causing the whole thing. Some believe it could be Spotify or a different app running on CarPlay, and the issue started appearing after installing iOS 13.6.



“I have been observing the same issues with CarPlay on my 2020 RDX. It seems to have become particularly bothersome on iOS 13.6. I occasionally experienced this in prior iOS versions, but it was not as frequent. Most times when CarPlay would crash, it would be the result of a problematic app--Spotify was notorious for this,” someone explains on the Apple forums.



The good news isn’t only that not a lot of people are encountering this problem but also that Apple seems to be working on a fix quietly already.



According to some who tested the whole thing in the latest beta of iOS 14, the CarPlay stability issue has been resolved, and it no longer crashes on cars where the problem was previously experienced with an iPhone running iOS 13.6.



