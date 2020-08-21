Lots of POV Driving Shows the Beauty of Rock Crawling With the 2021 Ford Bronco

The Rubicon Trail’s 22-mile long stretch of road and 4x4 trail has long been associated with the mightiest rock crawling Jeep of them all, the Wrangler. With Ford resurrecting its Bronco icon for a mighty battle that should resound across ages, it was imperious to make sure the best-known strongholds of the competition could be conquered without faults. We have been trailing (pun intended) the exploits of the Bronco Durability Testing Team for a while and we are just about ready to draw some conclusions.

10 photos