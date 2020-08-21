Lots of POV Driving Shows the Beauty of Rock Crawling With the 2021 Ford Bronco

The Rubicon Trail’s 22-mile long stretch of road and 4x4 trail has long been associated with the mightiest rock crawling Jeep of them all, the Wrangler. With Ford resurrecting its Bronco icon for a mighty battle that should resound across ages, it was imperious to make sure the best-known strongholds of the competition could be conquered without faults. We have been trailing (pun intended) the exploits of the Bronco Durability Testing Team for a while and we are just about ready to draw some conclusions.
Hype surrounding the Ford Bronco has been incredible since the Blue Oval revealed the model’s new family made of the 2- and 4-door Bronco as well as the Bronco Sport SUV. With almost a full year to go before first customer deliveries, the Blue Oval still has time to spare and make sure everything is in working order.
And when it comes to rugged 4x4 models there is no substitute to actual trailing. Which is why over the past weeks we have been keeping a close eye on the Bronco caravan that has been testing the model’s 4x4 prowess in some of the toughest real-life conditions: on and around the Rubicon Trail as well as the famous Moab area.
This time around we are back on the Rubicon Trail courtesy of Bronco Nation – Ford has given them exclusive access to tag along with the durability testing team. It is a shame that so few outside the Blue Oval’s circle of thrust have had the chance to witness firsthand the capabilities of the Bronco but we can at least contend to seeing the latest footage from the onboard point of view (the passenger’s side, of course) for quite some time.
As such, it may help some of the eager future owners get a feeling for the perspective they will be offered once they get a hold of their own example – perhaps even one belonging to the First Edition. We thoroughly enjoyed the superb atmosphere of the Rubicon Trail’s famous rock crawling portions – and even managed to get past that background music everyone seems to utterly dislike!
And when it comes to rugged 4x4 models there is no substitute to actual trailing. Which is why over the past weeks we have been keeping a close eye on the Bronco caravan that has been testing the model’s 4x4 prowess in some of the toughest real-life conditions: on and around the Rubicon Trail as well as the famous Moab area.
This time around we are back on the Rubicon Trail courtesy of Bronco Nation – Ford has given them exclusive access to tag along with the durability testing team. It is a shame that so few outside the Blue Oval’s circle of thrust have had the chance to witness firsthand the capabilities of the Bronco but we can at least contend to seeing the latest footage from the onboard point of view (the passenger’s side, of course) for quite some time.
As such, it may help some of the eager future owners get a feeling for the perspective they will be offered once they get a hold of their own example – perhaps even one belonging to the First Edition. We thoroughly enjoyed the superb atmosphere of the Rubicon Trail’s famous rock crawling portions – and even managed to get past that background music everyone seems to utterly dislike!