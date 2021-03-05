TFL Compares Ram TRX and Ford Raptor Off-Road Trucks, Verdict May Surprise You

The Fast Lane team currently owns a 2021 model year Ram 1500 TRX and previous-gen 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor. Both cost $77,000 or so a pop, both are capable off the beaten path, but one of them is a cut above the other.
“A cabbage cart where you barely get a steering wheel” is how Roman Mica describes the TRX, which is pretty harsh, in my honest opinion. Andre Smirnov doesn’t agree with that perspective, but Roman does have a point.
For starters, the Ram doesn’t have a sunroof, electric remote-opening tailgate with an integrated step, a bed extension, remote start, and smart entry. I know these features aren’t important in an off-road pickup but don’t forget that many owners daily drive these bad boys. In this scenario, it’s obvious that a few creature comforts would make life behind the wheel better.
Ram has the upper hand in terms of suspension technology for the rear axle because it uses coil springs instead of leaf springs. The T-Rex also sounds better thanks to a supercharged V8, whereas the Blue Oval can’t do better than a twin-turbo V6 with the aural qualities of a glorified vacuum cleaner.
Roman tries to make Andre feel bad about the TRX by talking about sophistication in the guise of artificial engine noise. I’m sorry, but why? Active noise canceling is always welcome, but fake induction and exhaust noises confirm the glorified vacuum cleaner part from the paragraph above.
Truth be told, the Hellcat engine does like to drink. As opposed to 16 miles to the gallon (14.7 liters per 100 kilometers) combined in the F-150 Raptor, the EPA-rated fuel economy of the V8-engined brute is 12 mpg (19.6 l/100 km). The thing is, what did you expect from a 6.2-liter blown V8 in a half-ton pickup with all-terrain rubber and full-time 4x4 without 2WD mode?
From the overall package's standpoint, there’s no denying the Raptor is the better off-road pickup. However, smiles per gallon is why the TRX should be taken into consideration if you have $77k to blow on a truck.
