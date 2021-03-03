2023 Ram Dakota Pickup Is Definitely Happening, Tipster Suggests

Towards the end of February, our friends at GM Authority learned from sources within Stellantis that Ram had canceled the Dakota. Fast forward to the present day, and a different publication claims the opposite.
A tipster with knowledge of the automaker’s plans told Automotive News that a mid-size pickup is definitely coming. Nevertheless, it’s not known when Ram will launch the all-new Dakota. The only clue we have in this regard is the PowerPoint presentation from the 2018 Capital Markets Day.
That’s when Ram presented the brand’s outlook until 2022, and a certain slide of the presentation listed the next-gen Dakota as part of the product plan. If the truckmaker starts production in 2022, we should expect the Dakota for the 2023 model year. Coincidence or not, the redesigned Ford Ranger is expected to launch in the United States as a 2023 model as well.
Ram also mentioned a metric ton during the Capital Markets Day Presentation, which probably means that other markets will get it. Canada is the most obvious candidate, along with Mexico. Outside of North and Central America, there is huge potential for the Dakota in Europe and Asia thanks to Stellantis’ financial stoutness and large-scale dealership network.
“But wait, doesn’t Groupe PSA already offer a metric-ton truck in the guise of the Peugeot Landtrek?” You are right, dearest reader, but that pickup wouldn’t be suitable for Europe or Australia because it’s a badge-engineered twin of the Kaicene F70 built by Changan Automobile in China.
The Dakota is expected to share a few bits and pieces with the Jeep Gladiator, which means that a free-breathing V6 and a six-speed manual transmission could be on the menu. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and an off-road variant with electric locking differentials front and aft, as well as a disconnecting sway bar, should be considered as well.
A V8 engine such as the 4.7-liter Magnum from the good ol’ days is out of the question, but a plug-in hybrid powertrain could also make the cut. Lest we forget, the Jeep Gladiator will get the Wrangler 4xe treatment in due time.
