11 photos We’re living in pretty weird times. Not only does Audi charge over €71k for a diesel-engined crossover, but disabling vehicle emissions control technology is still a thing in 2020.



The Environmental Protection Agency says that owners of more than half a million diesel pickups have been



As you’re well aware, the civil enforcement of the Clean Air Act prohibits any kind of tampering or defeat devices on a federal level.



The federal agency describes the coal-rolling defeat device as either software remapping or a hardware mod. The two can be used in tandem to change the engine’s functions and calibrations. As far as pickup trucks with diesel engines are concerned, disabling the EGR and switching to straight pipes are two very effective ways of producing tens or hundreds of times more nitrous oxide compared to the bone-stock setup.







What comes as really obnoxious about rolling coal is that a lot of people don’t understand how serious this problem is for the environment as well as our health. NOx causes breathing problems such as chronically reduced lung function, which is a big no-no during a global respiratory pandemic.



NOx pollution at ground level means that people like you and me can't escape from the carcinogenic exhaust fumes. Acid rain also comes courtesy of nitrogen oxide combining with sulfur dioxide high in the atmosphere. This results in tremendously damaging ecological effects on plants, aquatic environments, mammals, as well as insects.

Download attachment: Tampered Diesel Pickups investigation (PDF)