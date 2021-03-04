A Look Back at Toyota’s Achievements in the Fascinating World of Rallying

5 The Most Affordable Euro-EV, Dacia's Spring, to Arrive in France March 1st, 2021

4 2021 Renault Duster for Russia Revealed Three Years After Dacia Duster Redesign

1 £7,995 Dacia Sandero Finally Crosses the Channel as UK's Cheapest Car for 2021

More on this:

2022 Renault Duster Oroch Rendering Looks Already Dated

Romanian automaker Dacia introduced the second-generation Duster at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Given its age, the CUV is scheduled to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2022, which is the year Renault will roll out the second-generation Duster Oroch pickup truck in Latin America. 13 photos



In all likelihood, Renault is going to adopt the design language of the facelifted crossover for the all-new Oroch, then refresh the dual-cab truck with cues from the Bigster Concept. The what, I hear you say? Bigster is a design study that previews a seven-seat CUV that was previously called Grand Duster by the media, and it’s going to be very nice in many respects.



Not only will it bring new customers to the brand thanks to its family-sized footprint, but the Bigster also features the CMF-B platform. These underpinnings will bring forth partial electrification in the guise of mild-hybrid, hybrid, and/or plug-in hybrid powertrains from the Renault group.



Currently produced in Brazil, the



Given the safety standards, emissions regulations, and average transaction prices in these parts of the world, I’m willing to bet the B0 platform will benefit from minor improvements in terms of ride comfort. Internally known as project U79 PH2, the second generation is expected with a couple of engine options in the guise of the 1.6-liter K4M and 1.3-liter TCe.



The free-breathing motor is good for approximately 110 metric horsepower in the outgoing Oroch while the force-fed mill delivers 131 or 150 ponies in the Duster for the Romanian market. The 2.0-liter F4R engine is likely going to be phased out because it would cannibalize with the turbocharged plant. The French automaker’s Argentinian and South African divisions both confirmed the redesign, and word on the street is that prototypes will be out and about by the end of 2021. Imagined with pre-facelift Duster styling by pixel artist Kleber Silva , the newcomer looks already dated in this guise.In all likelihood, Renault is going to adopt the design language of the facelifted crossover for the all-new Oroch, then refresh the dual-cab truck with cues from the Bigster Concept. The what, I hear you say? Bigster is a design study that previews a seven-seat CUV that was previously called Grand Duster by the media, and it’s going to be very nice in many respects.Not only will it bring new customers to the brand thanks to its family-sized footprint, but the Bigster also features the CMF-B platform. These underpinnings will bring forth partial electrification in the guise of mild-hybrid, hybrid, and/or plug-in hybrid powertrains from the Renault group.Currently produced in Brazil, the Duster Oroch should’ve been launched in South Africa in 2020 if it weren’t for the global health crisis. The second generation is on track to launch in South Africa at some point in 2022, but the biggest question left unanswered concerns the underpinnings.Given the safety standards, emissions regulations, and average transaction prices in these parts of the world, I’m willing to bet the B0 platform will benefit from minor improvements in terms of ride comfort. Internally known as project U79 PH2, the second generation is expected with a couple of engine options in the guise of the 1.6-liter K4M and 1.3-liter TCe.The free-breathing motor is good for approximately 110 metric horsepower in the outgoing Oroch while the force-fed mill delivers 131 or 150 ponies in the Duster for the Romanian market. The 2.0-liter F4R engine is likely going to be phased out because it would cannibalize with the turbocharged plant.