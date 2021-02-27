2021 Ram 1500 TRX Dyno Run: Stock Truck Lays Down 584 RWHP and 571 RWTQ

It may not have the off-road chops of the all-new Ford F-150 Raptor, but Ram offers a more thrilling engine in the TRX. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 packs a 702-horsepower punch at the crank, which translates to 584 rear-wheel horsepower according to Hennessey Performance Engineering.
During baseline testing on a Dynojet dynamometer, this bone-stock truck laid down 571 pound-feet (774 Nm) of torque at the wheels, which isn’t too much of a difference over the automaker’s crankshaft rating of 650 pound-feet (881 Nm). If you were wondering, the Hellcat-engined pickup in the following video will be treated to the Mammoth 1000 performance package.
Only 200 units are offered for the 2021 model year, and despite its name, Hennessey promises 1,012 horsepower and a whole lot of torque. 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) is heavy-duty diesel truck territory, and it’s more than enough for 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds.
Hennessey also makes a case for 11.4-second passes on the quarter-mile, which is absolutely insane for a vehicle this large and heavy. One way HPE squeezes out more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the HEMI engine is the 2.65-liter supercharger system with upgraded lower and upper pulleys. High-flow injectors, cats, mid pipes, and induction also need to be mentioned, along with 20-inch Hennessey wheels and 35-inch rubber shoes.
Offered with a two-year/24,000-mile warranty, the Mammoth 1000 package further consists of a leveling kit for the front suspension. Custom bumpers, a retractable bed cover, electronic fold-out steps, custom badges for the exterior, and two special plaques pretty much sum up this cool rig.
One of the plaques is featured in the cabin, serving as a reminder for the owner that he or she parted ways with $135,350 including the donor vehicle to buy a Mammoth 1000. The second serialized plaque goes under the hood, which is appropriate for a serious off-roader with a beastly engine.
Speaking of colossal output figures, the head of design at Fiat Chrysler said a very interesting thing on the Brembo Red podcast. When asked by the host if we’ll see production cars with over 1,000 horsepower from the factory, Ralph Gilles said that "it might be a combination of electrification and gas.”
Only 200 units are offered for the 2021 model year, and despite its name, Hennessey promises 1,012 horsepower and a whole lot of torque. 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) is heavy-duty diesel truck territory, and it’s more than enough for 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds.
Hennessey also makes a case for 11.4-second passes on the quarter-mile, which is absolutely insane for a vehicle this large and heavy. One way HPE squeezes out more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the HEMI engine is the 2.65-liter supercharger system with upgraded lower and upper pulleys. High-flow injectors, cats, mid pipes, and induction also need to be mentioned, along with 20-inch Hennessey wheels and 35-inch rubber shoes.
Offered with a two-year/24,000-mile warranty, the Mammoth 1000 package further consists of a leveling kit for the front suspension. Custom bumpers, a retractable bed cover, electronic fold-out steps, custom badges for the exterior, and two special plaques pretty much sum up this cool rig.
One of the plaques is featured in the cabin, serving as a reminder for the owner that he or she parted ways with $135,350 including the donor vehicle to buy a Mammoth 1000. The second serialized plaque goes under the hood, which is appropriate for a serious off-roader with a beastly engine.
Speaking of colossal output figures, the head of design at Fiat Chrysler said a very interesting thing on the Brembo Red podcast. When asked by the host if we’ll see production cars with over 1,000 horsepower from the factory, Ralph Gilles said that "it might be a combination of electrification and gas.”