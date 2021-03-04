2021 Ford F-250 Lariat Tremor Gets Reviewed, Feels Like a Mansion on Wheels

If you're looking for a pickup truck with serious towing capabilities, and the Ford F-150 won't cut it, why not look at the larger F-250? Sure, there are even larger options, but where do you draw the line between daily driving capabilities and cross-country hauling?
After Zack Pradel had just reviewed the GMC Sierra 2500 AT4, he jumped behind the wheel of its main competitor, the Ford F-250 Lariat Tremor. The F-250 starts at $34,230 before taxes ($1,695 destination freight charge), in its regular cab, 8' long bed version. That is the price for the XL trim, but there are further XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trim levels.
While the F-250 Limited starts at $84,390 before taxes, the Lariat trim we're looking at today comes with a more affordable price tag, starting at $49,740, also before taxes. The truck Zack is testing comes with a 7.3-liter V8 engine that runs on gas, and that will add an extra $2,045 to the aforementioned starting price. This engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, which you can also find on the F-150.
Looking at the Tremor Off-Road package that also comes on this truck, it will set you back an additional $3,975, but you do get quite a few interesting upgrades. Those include 35" Off-Road tires, 18" low-gloss black-painted wheels, a ride-height increase, a rear electronic locking differential, and a front limited-slip differential. There's more to it, including a Rock Crawl Mode and a Trail Control Mode, to name just a few.
While you might think that those performance figures are quite decent, let's not forget the size of this truck. That becomes painfully obvious as we get to see a quick acceleration test. As Zack himself mentions, "It sounds like it's going, but this thing is so huge that even with a 7.3-liter V8, driving this truck is like trying to spin the world in reverse. It's a lot to handle."
As he later points out in the video, the 6.7-liter Powerstroke diesel might be a better choice for a truck this big but keep in mind that the price tag will be considerably higher at the end of the day, as that unit costs $10,495. While horsepower figures are slightly better than the gas engine, it's the torque that really gets us interested. With 1,050 lb-ft (1,423 Nm) of torque, you get the best performance out of any full-size pickup over 8,500 lbs (3,855 kg) GVWR on the market.
F-150, but at least storage options are plentiful. One interesting feature is a set of auxiliary switches, which don't actually do anything until you hook them up to any additional accessories you might decide to use.
The rear seats offer plenty of legroom and headroom, and passengers can also enjoy the huge panoramic roof. After going through all the buttons and bits on the inside of the truck, Zack ends the review with his overall impression of the F-250. "I really this truck. It can do it all. And I would definitely seek out the Tremor package. The F-250 has a great towing capacity, and it is going to do whatever job you need it to do. But if you want a daily driver, I'd still opt for the F-150."
