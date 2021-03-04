2012 Toyota Tundra Rock Warrior Edition Comes With Huge Lift, Looks Unstoppable

Toyota might never sell as many Tundra units as Ford, Ram or Chevrolet manage to achieve with their products, but the competition will be close. The Tundra has a following of its own, and those who want to go down an alternate route as opposed to everyone else will be happy to spend their savings with Toyota.
Toyota has built a strong reputation for itself around the quality and reliability of its products, and even though the Tundra might seem less customizable than a Ford F-150 if you walk in a dealership today, many people will appreciate that simplicity and the effectiveness of Toyota's design. And, as with other trucks, people are bound to buy these and start building them to their liking.
The moment we saw this 2012 Toyota Tundra Crewmax 4x4, we knew we'd love to have a go at it. This is actually a TRD Rock Warrior edition built with off-roading in mind. The original 17-inch TRD Rock Warrior forged alloy wheels have since been swapped out in favor of a set of 20x14 Fuel Hostage wheels. With the change of wheels, the old BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires have also made way for a set of 38x15.50 Nitto Mud Grappler ones.
What was already designed by Toyota to go to extreme lengths when driving off-road was further enhanced by the previous owner with a long list of upgrades. Ground clearance and maneuverability have been considerably improved thanks to the use of Atlas 9" Over Stock Leaf Springs, Bulletproof 2.5 Coilovers, and Bulletproof 2.0 Reservoir Shocks to name just a few of the parts that were installed on this truck.
the Tundra now has a Stoptech big brake kit, with oversized rotors, six pistons on the front, and four pistons on the rear.
There are some changes in the bed of this truck as well, and the first thing you might notice is the spare wheel, which is identical to the ones already in use. A jack and a Jerry can are in place, too, and there's also a bed cargo divider, which just goes to show that the owner has thought of everything when building this Tundra. I'm no off-road specialist, but it does look like you can just jump in behind the wheel and drive into the wild with complete confidence that you'll overcome any obstacle in your path.
For extra added safety, two ABC fire extinguishers with Drake quick-release mounts were also fitted to the truck, as you can never know when you'll need them, especially if you're far out into the desert. This is not a show truck by any means, but it will probably go wherever you'll dare take it to, and that alone has to be worth the price of $40,000, which the seller states is "firm."
