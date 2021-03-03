Low Mileage Toyota Corolla AE86 Has Had One Owner, Priced Like a 2021 GR Supra

If you're going to ask different people about how they first came to admire the Toyota Corolla AE86, you're bound to get a variety of answers. But there's a rather large group of them that will answer Initial D right away. The famous Japanese anime popularized the "Hachi-Roku", which translates to 8-6, thanks to the fact that the main character in the series was driving a black and white Panda Trueno.
If you haven't seen the series yourself, I can only say that the main character, Takumi, drives an AE86 on the mountain passes of Japan, racing against other highly-modified Japanese vehicles. He manages to win over and over again, even though everyone initially looks down upon him. This is how the myth has been propelled on a global scale, and many professional drifters will tell you that they've been following Initial D too.
Some years ago, I actually managed to get my hands on a Levin Coupe too, even though it was just a rolling shell, but I never got to swapping an engine in it, and so my AE86 plans were put on hold. As with any other pre-2000 Japanese sports car, the Corolla AE86 has seen a steady increase in terms of market value, and even more so when you're looking for an unmolested, low mileage example, such as this one.
Right off the bat, there may be two inconveniences with this car, as this is an RHD vehicle and it's currently located in the United Kingdom. If you can overlook that, and are ok with the price, this car is nothing short of a collector's item. Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if its value doubled or even tripled over the next ten years. The odometer on this Levin GT Apex coupe shows 15,000 genuine miles (24,000 km), and this car has only had one owner since May of 1984.
The 4A-GE engine might not be that impressive with just 130 horsepower and about 109 lb-ft (147 Nm) of torque, but it runs smoothly and with no issues whatsoever. It wouldn't be a surprise if it outlives its next owner if taken care off properly. The asking price is £39,995 ($55,915), which is just about as much as you'd expect to pay for a brand-new 2021 Toyota GR Supra with a 3.0-liter engine.
That also means this is more expensive than the 2.0-liter Supra, and you could also get yourself an MKIV Supra in the same budget. As the seller states that worldwide shipping is available, it might not be that difficult to get ahold of this vehicle. If you intend on preserving it for future generations but still yearn to drive an AE86, you could always get a second one that needs restoring and use that for spirited driving, while this one can be treated as an investment.
