Low Mileage Toyota Corolla AE86 Has Had One Owner, Priced Like a 2021 GR Supra

If you're going to ask different people about how they first came to admire the Toyota Corolla AE86, you're bound to get a variety of answers. But there's a rather large group of them that will answer Initial D right away. The famous Japanese anime popularized the "Hachi-Roku", which translates to 8-6, thanks to the fact that the main character in the series was driving a black and white Panda Trueno.

31 photos