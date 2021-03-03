Restored 1983 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Brings an Off-Roading Dream of Spring

With the Toyota Land Cruiser being the Japanese company's longest-running series and the second-longest-running SUV in production behind the Chevy Suburban, one can never go wrong with this living classic. Of course, one has to decide whether to go for the hulking modern interpretation or the nimbler representatives from the FJ40's glory days.
While some will argue that Toyota has already resolved the issue with the ongoing Land Cruiser Heritage Edition, we reckon that going for a classic alternative is never going to cause any harm. Especially since there’s a chance to save a buck or two (okay, a little more than that) on the 2021 Land Cruiser Heritage, which kicks off at $87,845 in a five-seat configuration.
With an asking price of $63,900, this 1983 Land Cruiser FJ40 gives its upcoming new owner the opportunity to spend the difference on future upgrades. There really isn’t a need to save the cash for potential issues because this old-timer has gone through a professional ground-up restoration courtesy of the famous “The FJ Company.”
Granted, one will have to give up on the modern counterpart's 5.7-liter V8 (which is good for 381 hp and 401 lb-ft/544 Nm of torque) and contend with a 4.2-liter six-cylinder of the 2F variety. But, of course, this isn’t necessarily a setback, given the F-series' reputation for reliability, among others (such as the low rpm high torque).
The engine is mated to an old-school four-speed manual tranny. The FJ40 also comes with factory power-steering and factory drum brakes (they’re also powered, fortunately), so we know the creature comforts aren’t exactly the same as when cocooned inside the Heritage Edition.
Still, everything might be forgiven once the minty paint job gets out in the open under some rays of sunshine. The Medium Green shade is also properly contrasted by the period-correct light grey interior and a canvas roof, while adventures will be facilitated by the polished Mickey Thompson Classic III wheels wrapped in 32-inch Mud Claw tires.
