1970 Ford Bronco Pickup Hides Many Performance Enhancements Inside Little Body

Ford Bronco’s original generation was also the only one available with a 2-Door body and a pickup bed out in the back. And, before the Blue Oval eventually decides if it’s worthwhile trying to compete with the modern Jeep Gladiator, it remains the only way to enjoy classic payload and towing capacity on a (very) narrow trail in a Ford-badged vehicle.
The hulking pickup trucks we see on the roads today might have the upper hand when it comes to gross capacity compared with the smallish Bronco, but this little red example compensates for what’s lacking in utility with thoughtful performance.
Brought to our attention by Carlisle Auctions as the 1970 Bronco is ready to go under the hammer this very weekend during the 2021 Lakeland Winter Auction, this red example goes down the usual route of combining classic Bronco looks with a customization twist.
Oddly enough, unlike other bespoke projects, this Bronco pickup is of the uncut fender variety – which is quite rare all by itself. Even better, those are newly added chrome bumpers, and they clearly bode well for added contrast against the red body alongside the Mickey Thompson “Mag” wheels and chunky white-letter off-road tires from BF Goodrich.
The exterior hue is carefully seasoned with tan leather-wrapped high-back bucket seats, while the matching-red dashboard is home to original factory and accessory gauges. On the other hand, the modifications under the hood run much deeper than one might expect.
Our little Bronco pickup truck sports the flagship 302ci (4.9-liter) small block V8 to make sure it can haul stuff in a hurry, but that apparently wasn’t enough because it has been thoroughly modified further. The long list of upgrades includes a four-barrel Holley Performance carburetor, a chrome air cleaner, an aftermarket distributor, as well as Wild Horse headers, a performance cam, and a twin shifter, among other goodies.
Power is routed through a three-speed manual transmission to the factory rear end, while the driver will be in control of everything via the tilting billet and wood steering wheel that neatly wraps the custom upgrade setup.
