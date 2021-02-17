2022 Hummer EV Plays in the Snow, GMC Says We Can Have Just One Powdered Donut

Alongside a few products from the Blue Oval – such as the 2021 F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid or the all-mighty Bronco – the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is one of the most important arrivals for 2021. It’s slated to enter production later this year as a very expensive (and sold-out) $112k First Edition, so GMC is clearly looking to entice customers any way it can.
Although spring is just around the corner, winter hasn’t exited the stage just yet, and there's no shortage of snow in continental United States. Everyone is trying to make the best of the influx of white flurries, and that usually involves taking a break from daily chores and feeling like a kid all over again.
We recently saw the 2022 GMC Hummer EV spied as it continues testing the production chassis parts. That signals that it’s just about ready to start series manufacturing at the “Factory ZERO” (the timeless Detroit-Hamtramck assembly facility that’s undergoing massive transformation) as soon as it’s done with some extreme cold trials.
It’s not all work and no fun, though, as officially demonstrated by GMC itself on social media. That’s because the company took a small break from the usual routine to celebrate Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) in its own way. They even came up with an original recipe for “powdered donuts,” using a 2022 Hummer EV prototype and the readily available snow in the process.
GMC eagerly shared the result with its social media followers, and we can see the electrically powered truck dance in freshly fallen snow in what appears to be an empty parking lot. Although it’s a very short teaser, we can see the truck doesn’t lack the ability to slide the rear, signaling the massive truck will have the necessary power to deliver adequate fun in various conditions.
Of course, GMC should be wiser not to tempt all those vloggers out there just waiting for a chance to come up with a new folly – remember that poor 2021 Ram TRX that was “babied” on every occasion while taking massive damage from being jumped beyond imagination or lit up on fire?
