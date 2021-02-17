2022 Hummer EV Plays in the Snow, GMC Says We Can Have Just One Powdered Donut

Alongside a few products from the Blue Oval – such as the 2021 F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid or the all-mighty Bronco – the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is one of the most important arrivals for 2021. It’s slated to enter production later this year as a very expensive (and sold-out) $112k First Edition, so GMC is clearly looking to entice customers any way it can.

30 photos