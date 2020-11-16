1958 Chevrolet Impala Will Have Many Green With Envy for Tasty Minty Details

Being popular in the automotive world is never enough if you can’t back the heritage / looks / performance with actual sales, and unfortunately in 2020 the legendary Impala name fell victim (again) to General Motors’ corporate strategy. Sure, it has already been resurrected twice since the original’s 1958 introduction, so just like with comic book superheroes, all may not be lost for the Chevy. But, just to be sure, collectors could invest into something that’s safer than a vault – a first-year Impala coupe.
Chevrolet’s affordable flagship passenger car, the Impala, has lived an interesting life – jumping in time through various periods (1958 to 1985, 1994 to 1996, and 2000 to 2020) as if it were the bowtied automotive representative of the famous Marty McFly character from the Back to the Future franchise.
Now it’s time for us to have a trip down memory lane and check out how was automotive life back in 1958, the year Chevrolet decided the Impala branding is worthy of an actual series-produced model – used on the flagship Bel Air hardtops and convertibles.
Interestingly, this tastefully restored 1958 Chevy Impala sold by RK Motors in Charlotte, North Carolina, shares a (distant) connection to the emerald green Impala concept car from the 1956 General Motors Motorama show.
Although the exterior presents itself in a menacing Onyx Black paint with just the right abundance of chrome details to lighten up the mood, its interior is actually the one that will probably settle the love affair for many - its Gray, Black and Turquoise vinyl and cloth upholstery looking ready to make anyone feel at home and forget everything about every-day worries.
Of course, those beautiful splashes of color shouldn’t divert (at least not entirely) your attention from the restoration work – the ‘58 Impala is clearly in the just got out of the production line all over again category. And for good reason, given the $117,900 asking price.
The timeless Impala was taken through a “body-off, nut-and-bolt restoration,” the period-correct 348 cubic inch Chevrolet V8 has also been entirely rebuilt, and the 14-inch steel wheels with American Classic whitewall tires or the Turbo-Hydramatic 350 three-speed auto just add even more to the panache...
