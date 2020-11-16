1958 Chevrolet Impala Will Have Many Green With Envy for Tasty Minty Details

Being popular in the automotive world is never enough if you can’t back the heritage / looks / performance with actual sales, and unfortunately in 2020 the legendary Impala name fell victim (again) to General Motors’ corporate strategy. Sure, it has already been resurrected twice since the original’s 1958 introduction, so just like with comic book superheroes, all may not be lost for the Chevy. But, just to be sure, collectors could invest into something that’s safer than a vault – a first-year Impala coupe.

68 photos