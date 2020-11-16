1961 Chevrolet Corvette Almost Turned Into XP-700 Replica, Up for Grabs at $37k

William L. (Bill) Mitchell is the type of name that will forever remain inscribed in popular automotive glory, as his designer ideas have become known as the Bill Mitchell era. Of course, when you’re someone like him, playing around in the backyard can have remarkably interesting results.
While Mitchell had a saying in the creation of many automobiles from GM, some of them had a more important (global) presence than others – such as the Corvette Stingray, for example. We’ve selected this precise model out of an extensive list of major contributions because we’re interested in one of his ‘Vette pet projects on this occasion.
That would be the XP-700 prototype based on the 1958 Corvette that was developed as a personal treat for his own use. It sported a very distinctive styling that made it very easy to recognize, starting from the front with its elongated nose, the large air scoops, racing-inspired wire wheels and right down to the double-bubble canopy.
Interestingly, it was the rear end that would remain inscribed in popular memory moving forward, as its design influenced the way Mitchell penned the 1961 Corvette - with the XP-700 actually going through its own styling revisions after the initial 1958 conversion prior to entering the regular General Motors show car assembly in its new metallic silver paintwork.
Because it’s such a big piece of Corvette heritage, the XP-700 has attracted the attention of car enthusiasts, with some attempting to create their own personal replicas. One such project has caught our attention on eBay, with the listing referring to a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette unit.
The current “buy it now” option (the only one available, there’s no auction) sees it at $37,000 – but you need to make sure you’re prepared to shell out even more cash after the purchase. As anyone can tell, the work on the project is (very) far from being done, even if the seller tries to lure interested buyers with a succinct description: “1961 Corvette XP-700 Fuel Injection, Matching Numbers Car, needs assembly hard work done.”
It’s the “hard work done” part that’s got us pensive, although the ad does note some of the heavy lifting that’s already done – such as the newly rebuilt 283 engine with fuel injection and rare Air Cleaner, restored steering, cleaned and painted frame. Stil, there’s a lot more to do, so think twice before embarking on a project of this magnitude...
