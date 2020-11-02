Supercharge the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 to V8 Levels With Callaway's SC410 Pack

The second-generation Colorado is no pickup truck to be ashamed of, especially when selecting the halo off-road performance ZR2 trim. But the aftermarket segment thrives on improving just about everything – even if one is more renowned for upgrading Chevrolet's Corvettes rather than its pickup truck workhorses.
No worries, because Callaway has the Colorado fans covered as well, bringing supercharged punch to the V6-toting midsize pickup truck. That’s going to bring V8-power levels to the table, thanks to the company’s SC410 package. Best of all, according to Callaway, the truck still keeps its factory warranty.
As such, the power level is not exactly bonkers at 410 hp and 400 lb. ft. (542 Nm) of twist, but the tuner compensates with extensive availability. That’s because the 2021 Colorado ZR2 seen here in the video (embedded below) is not the only option available. Instead, Callaway says it can equip 2020 / 2019 / 2018 model year Colorados with the SC410, while for the 2021MY it’s also offered on the LT, Z71, and RST grades.
While the regular Colorado ZR2 arrives at the off-road party with 308 hp and 275 lb. ft. (372 Nm) of torque, the Callaway SC410 improves the V6 with some 102 hp and 125 lb. ft. (169 Nm) thanks to the addition of a Callaway TVS1740 supercharger and other branded engine tricks.
Chief among the latter would be the “Callaway Low Restriction Exhaust System,” as the new sound coming from the powerplant is going to be a major hint that something changed with the Colorado. That’s because Callaway is only making use of subtle visual flourishes for the build – dedicated badging, door sill inserts, new key fobs, or a bespoke plaque with VIN that’s placed under the hood.
There’s no word on actual pricing, but the Colorado SC410 upgrade can be ordered by interested customers and Callaway promises a supplementary three-year 36k mile warranty on top of the official one from General Motors.
