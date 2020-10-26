This LSX 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Restomod Looks 570-HP White, But It's Not

When in doubt, go for something that has ample power and fits your personality... or at least try to. This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS restomod looks pristine because it might be a very new build. Not exactly sure, because there isn’t very much background information on this occasion, but we did some digging around and still found out a little something extra.
We have come accustomed to seeing mesmerizing builds from the AutotopiaLA YouTube channel by now, after checking out a few nice rides that were personally overseen by their owners. This 1968 Camaro RS has a very interesting look following the restomod process, and an equally interesting owner – though we’re not exactly sure it was actually created for him.
Everything starts out fairly standard, with Shawn, the host – giving us the rundown on everything that makes this not-exactly-white ‘68 Camaro RS special. It has a low riding attitude, very clean design with some neat black touches (including that carbon fiber spoiler in the back), as well as bespoke interior from TMI.
Under the hood sits a 6.2-liter LS3 engine with LSX branding on top of it, a naturally aspirated power mill that probably delivers around 570 hp (500 ponies at the rear wheel, as per the owner’s assessment) at any given time. Other highlights include the Borla exhaust, spectacular Forgeline wheels, TMI interior, Dakota Instruments digital cluster, or the iPad-style dashboard.
All in all, it would have been a casual encounter with a great-looking Camaro restomod, but a few things triggered our hound instincts. First of all, the host presents the owner as Erick from independent LA lifestyle brand Trap House Clothing... but on his T-shirt it’s written “Bob.”
Next up, he triggers our radar again when discussing with the host about the unique exterior color, calling it as being lifted from a 2017 ‘Vette. But, in our own humble opinion, it’s more akin to a new C8 hue (Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic) than anything else. That’s number two, and that really got us thinking that maybe we’re not dealing with the original owner.
Of course, one can enjoy this Speedtek-built Camaro RS as such, but our investigative DNA prompted us to dig a little deeper after watching the two enjoy a short drive (from the 3:40 mark), customary burnout (6:14), as well as a little insider’s story (7:20) as to what “Trap” really means. As such, we might have found a little clue about when this built was first (re) created and how much it cost the current guy to acquire it...
Everything starts out fairly standard, with Shawn, the host – giving us the rundown on everything that makes this not-exactly-white ‘68 Camaro RS special. It has a low riding attitude, very clean design with some neat black touches (including that carbon fiber spoiler in the back), as well as bespoke interior from TMI.
Under the hood sits a 6.2-liter LS3 engine with LSX branding on top of it, a naturally aspirated power mill that probably delivers around 570 hp (500 ponies at the rear wheel, as per the owner’s assessment) at any given time. Other highlights include the Borla exhaust, spectacular Forgeline wheels, TMI interior, Dakota Instruments digital cluster, or the iPad-style dashboard.
All in all, it would have been a casual encounter with a great-looking Camaro restomod, but a few things triggered our hound instincts. First of all, the host presents the owner as Erick from independent LA lifestyle brand Trap House Clothing... but on his T-shirt it’s written “Bob.”
Next up, he triggers our radar again when discussing with the host about the unique exterior color, calling it as being lifted from a 2017 ‘Vette. But, in our own humble opinion, it’s more akin to a new C8 hue (Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic) than anything else. That’s number two, and that really got us thinking that maybe we’re not dealing with the original owner.
Of course, one can enjoy this Speedtek-built Camaro RS as such, but our investigative DNA prompted us to dig a little deeper after watching the two enjoy a short drive (from the 3:40 mark), customary burnout (6:14), as well as a little insider’s story (7:20) as to what “Trap” really means. As such, we might have found a little clue about when this built was first (re) created and how much it cost the current guy to acquire it...