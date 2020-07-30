Mercedes-Benz GLB Gets the Brabus Touch, Comes Out Sportier or Off-Road Ready

Aftermarket specialist Brabus virtually needs no introduction, but the same cannot be said about Mercedes-Benz's own GLB-crossover. For some it might sound like compact overkill to have the GLA, GLB and GLC models covering the space of just two segments. But, on the other hand, they complement each other. And then for further personalization Brabus is always a correct choice.
The three-pointed star automaker has gone with the wind when it comes to fulfilling customer desires with the second-generation GLA and the GLK successor. People wanted a more compact GLA to fulfill mostly urban duties, while the GLC become a fashionable crossover in lieu of a tougher SUV like its predecessor.
Thus, there was space for something more adventurous in between – good for families with an active lifestyle, sports enthusiasts, and light off-road fans. Ergo, the GLB. Now that does not mean the GLB cannot be treated to a more dynamic stance. Brabus is clearly making a case for this with its new and elegant aerodynamic accessories which bode well with the new range of 18-, 19-, and 20-inch alloys.
For example, the tuner has prepared a two-part front spoiler for units equipped from the factory with the AMG Line package, new front-end fascia inserts on the side intakes, and even a Power Beams roof rack with two auxiliary LED lights. At the back the tuning specialist has prepared a new rear spoiler hatch attachment for all versions.
Also, the AMG Line-equipped examples get the choice of adding a set of four 90-millimeter (3.5 in) black chrome exhaust tips. Clients can enhance those black polished ten-spoke wheels with large (up to 255/40 R 20 at the rear) high-performance rubber from Continental, Pirelli, and Yokohama.
The low-profile tires are then associated with newly developed sport springs that lower the GLB by around 30 millimeters (1.2 in). On the other hand, Brabus also offers the possibility of treating the compact SUV to enhanced off-road abilities. The alternate springs for AWD models can make the GLB taller by approximately 35 millimeters (1.4 in) as opposed to its standard ride height.
No matter the use case, a power increase will not hurt anyone. The company has so far only modified the GLB 250 model with its PowerXtra B25 performance kit. It adds 34 kW / 46 h and some 80 Nm (59 lb.-ft.) to the standard setting, reaching a total of 199 kW / 270 hp (267 bhp) and 430 Nm (317 lb.-ft). According to Brabus the new values will help the GLB sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds on its way to the maximum speed of 240 kph (149 mph).
