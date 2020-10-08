Widebody Tesla Model S Proudly Wears Asymmetric Concave Vertini Alloys

Tesla’s Model S proudly passed the sales baton to the more affordable models in the range – the compact crossover Model Y and, most of all, the equally fastback(ed) Model 3. This is how the automotive world works sometimes – one car starts a revolutionary journey, and another reaps the full benefits. And we have no problem with that, because the Model S is now free of its PR duties... At least the corporate ones, because on a lower – more personal – level, the work is never done.
For example, we recently came across a Tesla Model S that could be used as a demonstrator at any local tuning gathering. It is owned by a specialty garage called GP Customs, from Lincoln, Nebraska, and has recently been through a bespoke shoe fitting courtesy of Vertini Wheels.
The latter being a company that specializes in luxury wheels and with an “obsession to create stylish wheels by deploying craftsmanship and technology to the highest standard, settling for nothing less than absolute perfection,” as per their own description, has given the customer the freedom of an interesting choice on this build.
First of all, we have to say that in terms of information there’s not really much to go around. GP Customs is said to own the Tesla Model S – not a customer of theirs – but the custom car audio and window tinting shop is not exactly ready to share many details.
As far as we can tell, the all-electric five-door liftback has been treated to a very tasteful widebody kit that adopts the “less is more” stance and doesn’t exaggerate with details.
We see wider fenders, as well as a series of glossy black aerodynamic add-ons that contrast the body shade in a subtle way. It’s certainly a sight to behold as it’s been widened and lowered – a great way to support the inherent performance credentials of the stock car (though we have no clue to what version we are dealing with).
What we do know for sure is that Vertini treated this stealth-looking electric road warrior with a spectacular set of Vertini RFS1.3 alloys with a premium Hand Brushed Titanium finish. They look asymmetric and feature a “Super Deep Concave” build for the rear units, thanks to Vertini being able to build to order any set according to the customer’s specifications.
