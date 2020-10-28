Holden Owners Forget That Russia and Tesla Don't Hold Exclusivity on Dash Cams

With so many Russian drivers dash cam memes and just about as many incidents involving Tesla electric vehicles being coal rolled or just missing an accident thanks to Autopilot technology it might be excusable that somebody would forget that traffic-recording cameras are available for every motorist out there. Almost forgivable, but not at all pardonable when the oblivious get into a fit of rage...
Look, we understand some of the drivers out there barely have the skills to commandeer a four-wheeled vehicle that comes with so many elements – steering, gear lever, pedals, mirrors, etc. With time and perseverance one can build ample experience.
Or, if you’re in a hurry, just take driving lessons from professionals. Believe us, it will make you a lot better and most of all will keep everyone around you safer (and your passengers calm, you'll see in the video embedded below why that is important). Just about anything will work, actually, except for the habitual road rage fit when you’re actually the one to blame from the get-go.
OK, we’ll drop the bar even lower – because we know that even a three-lane road with traffic akin to Christmas Day on a Sunday might make some idiots, err, sorry, drivers (and accompanying passengers) lose their calm. If you still decide to drop your temper for a small incident (again, we’re pointing it’s the Cruze driver’s fault) in such conditions, just look at the other motorist’s windscreen first...
Well, clearly our advice is tardive for this Holden Cruze driver (oh, what a car to protect and cherish!) and friend or family of the owner. The man driving the Australian version of the Chevrolet compact car must have mistaken the distance needed for a simple lane change... and all Hell broke loose immediately afterwards!
We’re very serious about such road rage incidents – they're inexcusable in any situation. But this footage does have its irony. Check out the rundown (pun intended): Cruze slams into the other car's side (mild incident), Cruze blocks pathway, Cruze driver and passenger get out and angrily shout out stuff (probably NSFW).
Then, Cruze driver and passenger decide to get back in car and leave (as in flee without proper paperwork) but the younger dude (not going to call him a person when acting like a savage) reverts and threatens the other car’s passenger that tried to snap a picture of the license plate.
Well, in the end, the Universe shows it’s still working – not only the driver has a dash cam that caught the whole incident, but the Police promptly arrive and block Cruze driver and passenger attempting to leave the scene...
Or, if you’re in a hurry, just take driving lessons from professionals. Believe us, it will make you a lot better and most of all will keep everyone around you safer (and your passengers calm, you'll see in the video embedded below why that is important). Just about anything will work, actually, except for the habitual road rage fit when you’re actually the one to blame from the get-go.
OK, we’ll drop the bar even lower – because we know that even a three-lane road with traffic akin to Christmas Day on a Sunday might make some idiots, err, sorry, drivers (and accompanying passengers) lose their calm. If you still decide to drop your temper for a small incident (again, we’re pointing it’s the Cruze driver’s fault) in such conditions, just look at the other motorist’s windscreen first...
Well, clearly our advice is tardive for this Holden Cruze driver (oh, what a car to protect and cherish!) and friend or family of the owner. The man driving the Australian version of the Chevrolet compact car must have mistaken the distance needed for a simple lane change... and all Hell broke loose immediately afterwards!
We’re very serious about such road rage incidents – they're inexcusable in any situation. But this footage does have its irony. Check out the rundown (pun intended): Cruze slams into the other car's side (mild incident), Cruze blocks pathway, Cruze driver and passenger get out and angrily shout out stuff (probably NSFW).
Then, Cruze driver and passenger decide to get back in car and leave (as in flee without proper paperwork) but the younger dude (not going to call him a person when acting like a savage) reverts and threatens the other car’s passenger that tried to snap a picture of the license plate.
Well, in the end, the Universe shows it’s still working – not only the driver has a dash cam that caught the whole incident, but the Police promptly arrive and block Cruze driver and passenger attempting to leave the scene...