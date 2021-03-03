Toyota Aygo Successor Will Get GA-B Lease of Life With New A-Segment Commitment

Toyota intentionally leaves out any reference to the Aygo nameplate from the new announcement. That could easily mean the Japanese automaker is trying to distance itself from the current city car that is only in its second generation and has been an integral part of the longstanding cooperation between Toyota and Groupe PSA (now part of Stellantis).
Instead, the company has revealed that it will continue to get involved in “Europe’s important A-Segment with the confirmation that a third model featuring the GA-B platform will be produced.” It’s a new model, possibly a hint that we’re dealing with a new name as well, and also one that will fulfill the role of “an affordable entry point to the brand.”
Its main attribute will be affordability, so we shouldn’t expect this new A-segment representative (irrespective of the name) to go beyond the current Aygo's basic specs. It does come with significant technological advancements, though, as the carmaker continues to develop further its Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) philosophy one model at a time.
The current Aygo went through a major redesign back in 2018, but we’re not expecting its successor to arrive and “deliver familiar ride, handling, safety and design benefits” way too soon. That’s judging by the company’s associated picture gallery, which doesn’t even feature a full vehicle, instead giving us a decidedly bare-bone take on the new-generation model.
Still, expectations run high, as the company puts this A-segment representative right next to the popular Yaris, which has fresh 2021 European Car of the Year recognition, and the Yaris Cross. The regular Yaris continues to impress European customers with its “dynamic styling, great packaging, very efficient yet responsive hybrid engine and excellent driving dynamics as well as class leading safety.”
Besides the image points scored by the GR Yaris pocket rocket, Toyota also banks on expanded sales via the upcoming Yaris Cross, scheduled to hit dealerships later this year. Meanwhile, the Aygo successor should complete the trio in a bid to further grow the annual production of GA-B-based products to over 500,000 in Europe.
Last but certainly not least, there’s one important hint—the new model is probably going to skip electrification as “the A-segment is heavily dominated by products featuring internal combustion engines, [...] and the market outlook sees this strong mix continuing.”
