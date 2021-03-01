2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series Rendered With Sharp LED Signature Lighting

4 Toyota Reportedly Discontinuing Land Cruiser in the U.S. after 2021

Once a no-nonsense 4x4 with little in the way of creature comforts, the Land Cruiser is the oldest-surviving nameplate in Toyota’s lineup and the most expensive automobile in the Japanese automaker’s lineup at $85,565 excluding destination charge. In production since 2007 for the 2008 model year, the J200 Series will be replaced with a brand-new design in due time. 11 photos SUV .



The Russian publication didn’t go wild in terms of exterior design, which includes an oversized grille with chrome- and satin-finish garnish. Full-LED headlamps are complemented by petite fog lights and LED signature lighting for the taillamps. The ample greenhouse should offer plenty of light and airiness for the third-row passengers, but don’t expect sufficient legroom for tall adults. Doug DeMuro comes to mind with his 6 feet and 5 inches, which translates to 196 centimeters if you prefer the metric system.



Based on spy photos from the Russian motoring media, the J300 Series will feature a redesigned cabin with all the bells and whistles one could wish for in such a capable utility vehicle with body-on-frame construction. A good ol’ gear lever is featured on the center console, joined by a wireless charging pad for your smartphone and a switch that says High 4WD and Low 4WD.



As far as technological goodies are concerned, you can look forward to a huge touchscreen and a fingerprint scanner built into the start/stop button. Of course, you can also expect wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.



Underpinned by a platform named TNGA-F (Toyota New Global Architecture-F), the all-new Land Cruiser is rumored to drop the free-breathing V8 in favor of three smaller engines. A 3.5-liter V6 with hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance may be the range-topping option, followed by the twin-turbo V6 in the entry-level Lexus LS 500 luxury sedan and a 3.3-liter turbo diesel.