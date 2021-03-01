2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series Rendered With Sharp LED Signature Lighting

Once a no-nonsense 4x4 with little in the way of creature comforts, the Land Cruiser is the oldest-surviving nameplate in Toyota’s lineup and the most expensive automobile in the Japanese automaker’s lineup at $85,565 excluding destination charge. In production since 2007 for the 2008 model year, the J200 Series will be replaced with a brand-new design in due time.
A few photographs of the heir apparent serve as inspiration for the rendering we’ll cover on this occasion. Coming courtesy of Kolesa, the design study doesn’t differ all that much from the current generation of the full-size SUV.
The Russian publication didn’t go wild in terms of exterior design, which includes an oversized grille with chrome- and satin-finish garnish. Full-LED headlamps are complemented by petite fog lights and LED signature lighting for the taillamps. The ample greenhouse should offer plenty of light and airiness for the third-row passengers, but don’t expect sufficient legroom for tall adults. Doug DeMuro comes to mind with his 6 feet and 5 inches, which translates to 196 centimeters if you prefer the metric system.
Based on spy photos from the Russian motoring media, the J300 Series will feature a redesigned cabin with all the bells and whistles one could wish for in such a capable utility vehicle with body-on-frame construction. A good ol’ gear lever is featured on the center console, joined by a wireless charging pad for your smartphone and a switch that says High 4WD and Low 4WD.
As far as technological goodies are concerned, you can look forward to a huge touchscreen and a fingerprint scanner built into the start/stop button. Of course, you can also expect wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Underpinned by a platform named TNGA-F (Toyota New Global Architecture-F), the all-new Land Cruiser is rumored to drop the free-breathing V8 in favor of three smaller engines. A 3.5-liter V6 with hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance may be the range-topping option, followed by the twin-turbo V6 in the entry-level Lexus LS 500 luxury sedan and a 3.3-liter turbo diesel.
The Russian publication didn’t go wild in terms of exterior design, which includes an oversized grille with chrome- and satin-finish garnish. Full-LED headlamps are complemented by petite fog lights and LED signature lighting for the taillamps. The ample greenhouse should offer plenty of light and airiness for the third-row passengers, but don’t expect sufficient legroom for tall adults. Doug DeMuro comes to mind with his 6 feet and 5 inches, which translates to 196 centimeters if you prefer the metric system.
Based on spy photos from the Russian motoring media, the J300 Series will feature a redesigned cabin with all the bells and whistles one could wish for in such a capable utility vehicle with body-on-frame construction. A good ol’ gear lever is featured on the center console, joined by a wireless charging pad for your smartphone and a switch that says High 4WD and Low 4WD.
As far as technological goodies are concerned, you can look forward to a huge touchscreen and a fingerprint scanner built into the start/stop button. Of course, you can also expect wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Underpinned by a platform named TNGA-F (Toyota New Global Architecture-F), the all-new Land Cruiser is rumored to drop the free-breathing V8 in favor of three smaller engines. A 3.5-liter V6 with hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance may be the range-topping option, followed by the twin-turbo V6 in the entry-level Lexus LS 500 luxury sedan and a 3.3-liter turbo diesel.