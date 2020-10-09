5 Watch This Toyota Supra Turbo Drift With a GoPro Mounted Inside the Rear Tire

Toyota Reportedly Discontinuing Land Cruiser in the U.S. after 2021

According to “a dealership source who wishes to remain anonymous,” the Land Cruiser will be dead stateside after 2021. This information is worrying for off-road and SUV enthusiasts, and Toyota’s communications department isn’t helping either. 11 photos



F1 is how it’s called, and the Japanese automaker will invest $391 million in the San Antonio assembly plant for the ground-up redesign of the full-size pickup. The modular design allows for the new architecture to be used by the Tacoma and Hilux as well, and this gets us to the mid-size Prado and full-size Land Cruiser. Indeed, ladies and gents; both of them feature ladder frames.



Also known as the TNGA-F, this platform isn’t compatible with V8 powerplants according to multiple reports. Toyota is understood to switch to a twin-turbo V6 and electrification, which sounds like the best compromise possible between fuel efficiency and performance thanks to the instantaneous torque of electric motors.



Best Car magazine in Japan and Car Advice in Australia both agree that



Last year, the luxurious SUV with off-road chops celebrated



Over in the U.S. of A., only the 5.7-liter engine is offered. Both the Land Cruiser and In an e-mailed statement to Motor Authority , spokesman Michael Kroll highlights that “we have nothing to announce at this time.” Silence is an answer too, but we also have to remember that Toyota is developing an all-new platform for the Tundra.F1 is how it’s called, and the Japanese automaker will invest $391 million in the San Antonio assembly plant for the ground-up redesign of the full-size pickup. The modular design allows for the new architecture to be used by the Tacoma and Hilux as well, and this gets us to the mid-size Prado and full-size Land Cruiser. Indeed, ladies and gents; both of them feature ladder frames.Also known as the TNGA-F, this platform isn’t compatible with V8 powerplants according to multiple reports. Toyota is understood to switch to a twin-turbo V6 and electrification, which sounds like the best compromise possible between fuel efficiency and performance thanks to the instantaneous torque of electric motors.Best Car magazine in Japan and Car Advice in Australia both agree that the J300 will make the switch to the TNGA-F and six-cylinder oomph, but once again, it’s necessary to highlight that Toyota is keeping its lips shut on the subject. Even if it will leave the U.S. market at the end of the 2021 model year, my hunch is that the nameplate will soldier on elsewhere because of the legacy and popularity of the Land Cruiser.Last year, the luxuriouswith off-road chops celebrated 10 million units since production kicked off in 1951 with the BJ and FJ series. The J200 we have today traces its roots back to 2007 for the 2008 model year, and depending on the market, Toyota offers free-breathing V6 and V8 plants as well as a twin-turbocharged V8 diesel.Over in the U.S. of A., only the 5.7-liter engine is offered. Both the Land Cruiser and Lexus LX 570 are good for 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque, and pricing for these two kicks off at $85,415 and $86,580.